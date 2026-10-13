Tive Wins Gold In The 2026 Globee® Awards For Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global honor recognizes Tive's real-time shipment visibility platform for changing how companies protect cargo across the world's supply chains

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive, the global leader in real-time supply chain and logistics visibility technology, today announced that it has won a Gold Medal Globee® in the 18th Annual Globee Awards for Innovation (Golden Bridge Awards®). The program recognizes achievements demonstrating innovation, business transformation, product and service advancement, artificial intelligence, technology implementation, operational improvement, customer impact, organizational advancement, and measurable progress across industries and markets worldwide.

“We are honored to receive a Gold Medal Globee, especially in a program that draws such a wide range of innovators from around the world,” said Krenar Komoni, founder and CEO of Tive.”Innovation has driven Tive from day one, and this recognition belongs to our team and to the customers who trust us with their most valuable shipments. It pushes us to keep raising the bar for what real-time visibility can do for the global supply chain.”

Tive was founded in 2015 to replace the passive loggers and legacy tools many companies still use to monitor freight. Those tools leave shippers unable to see where their goods are, what condition they are in, or whether they are safe. Tive's trackers, cloud platform and analytics capture real-time location, temperature, humidity, shock, tilt and light data straight from each shipment, across every mode of transport. With that information, customers can quickly step in to protect product quality, prevent cargo theft, and deliver on time and in full. The company has seen chart-topping growth over the past year, including:



Surpassed $100 million in booked annual run rate

Grown to more than 1,400 customers worldwide

Sold nearly 5 million trackers, which have covered more than 15 billion miles across 186 countries

Roughly 140,000 trackers in use on any given day Received 239,770 trackers back for recycling through the Tive Green Program in the first half of 2026, a 74% increase over the prior year



The Globee Awards are based in San Francisco and run merit-based, data-driven business award programs that recognize achievement around the world. The Globee Awards for Innovation, now in their 18th year, are open to organizations of every size and type, from startups to large enterprises, public companies, government agencies and nonprofits. Experienced professionals from many industries worldwide judge each nomination using a structured, transparent scoring framework that evaluates the achievement, the supporting evidence and its impact. Because winners are chosen on merit by independent judges, a Gold Globee is one of the most credible ways a company can show that its innovation stands out on the global stage.

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. More than 1,400 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full, because every shipment matters. For more information, visit .

Press Contact for Tive:

Lane Kearney

Corporate Ink for Tive

...