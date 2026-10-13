Fabletics And Lizzo Bring Back Her All-Time Favorites With“The Lizzo Edit”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The limited-time YITTY by Fabletics edit showcases best-selling styles, exclusive VIP bundles and the brand's first-ever TikTok livestream shopping experience, hosted by Lizzo

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics, the world's most fashionable, high-performance activewear brand, today introduces The Lizzo Edit, a limited-time collection that features Lizzo's all-time favorites and YITTY by Fabletics' most-loved, best-selling styles. Spanning sculpting shapewear, curve-hugging basics, cozy layers and denim, the edit puts signature fabrics and fits in the spotlight, all worn, styled and celebrated by Lizzo.

“I put my heart into YITTY, so picking favorites is personal,” said Lizzo.“These are the pieces I wear again and again and tell my friends they need. From the way they hug your body to how soft they feel, there's a reason each one made the edit. I want you to put them on and feel confident, comfortable and like the main event, even if your only plan is hanging on the couch.”

The edit brings together YITTY by Fabletics favorites that balance shaping, comfort and style, with pieces designed to layer, mix and make your own. Soft Sculpt shapewear pairs medium compression with targeted contouring, while the Smooth As Hell Short Onesie delivers shaping and bust support in an easy, all-in-one look. Buttery-soft Stretchy Fit basics mold to the body, while Soft Rib and Wide Rib bring cozy, curve-hugging comfort to dresses and coordinating separates. Denim staples, including the Relaxed Denim Jacket and High-Rise Wide Leg Jean, complete the edit and pair effortlessly with its shapewear, basics and cozy layers.

Exclusive two-, three- and four-piece bundles make shopping Lizzo's favorites even easier, pairing everything from a maxi dress and denim jacket to coordinated lounge layers and intimates for great looks, at a great value. The bundles are available exclusively to Fabletics VIP members for a limited time, while supplies last.

The Lizzo Edit is available for a limited time beginning today, October 13, in sizes XXS–6X at Fabletics.com/Collections/Lizz. Follow @Fabletics and @YITTY on Instagram for more.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the world's largest digitally native activewear brand*, fusing style-centric design with cutting-edge technology to deliver fashionable, high-performance active lifewear at an accessible price. Powered by its proprietary Fashion OS tech platform and an innovative VIP membership program, Fabletics offers a uniquely personalized shopping experience to its more than 3 million active customers. The brand has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every aspect of daily life, championing confidence, inclusivity, and self-expression for everyone and every body. Fabletics collections are available online in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, and in person at more than 135 state-of-the-art retail stores.

Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

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To celebrate the launch, Fabletics will host, an interactive shopping experience, onon