Commissionaires Ottawa Makes Historic $3 Million Gift To Perley Health Foundation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Largest gift in the Foundation's history will support a new model of long-term care for Veterans and seniors

OTTAWA, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commissionaires Ottawa has made a $3 million gift to Perley Health Foundation, the largest in the Foundation's history, in support of Building for Belonging, a campaign shaping a new era of long-term care for Veterans and seniors.

The gift will help develop a new model of care designed to foster joy, purpose and belonging. It honours the service of today's Veterans while helping ensure that future generations can access the extraordinary care they deserve.

“For more than three decades, Commissionaires Ottawa has stood alongside Perley Health in service to Veterans, and once again they are leading the way,” said Delphine Haslé, Chief Executive Officer, Perley Health Foundation.“This extraordinary investment will help create a new kind of long-term care community where Veterans can age with dignity, connection and a true sense of belonging. By stepping forward so boldly, Commissionaires Ottawa is inspiring others to join us in shaping the future of care for Veterans and seniors for generations to come.”

The gift builds on a longstanding partnership between Commissionaires Ottawa and Perley Health, rooted in a shared commitment to Canadian Veterans and seniors and to an approach to care that makes a lasting difference for residents and their communities.

“Commissionaires Ottawa was built to serve those who have served, and that commitment doesn't end when a Veteran's working life does,” said Michel Charron, Chief Executive Officer, Commissionaires Ottawa.“We have seen first-hand the difference Perley Health's care makes in the lives of Veterans, seniors and their families. With this gift, we're proud to help build a place where future generations will find dignity, purpose and community. It's our way of telling every Veteran that their service is remembered, and that their community is here for them.”

Perley Health Foundation will formally recognize the gift at Building for Belonging: Celebrating a Transformational Gift on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. in Lupton Hall, Perley Health, 1750 Russell Rd., Ottawa. Media are invited to attend.

About Commissionaires Ottawa

Established in 1939, Commissionaires Ottawa is a private, self-supporting, not-for-profit organization providing diverse security services across Ottawa, Gatineau, Windsor, Northern Ontario and Northwest Quebec. With a longstanding commitment to Veterans, it continues the tradition of its nationwide parent organization, Commissionaire, in providing meaningful employment for those who have served while delivering quality security services to clients across the public and private sectors. Guided by Security With Purpose, Commissionaires Ottawa brings together Veteran and civilian professionals to serve the community.

About Perley Health Foundation

Perley Health Foundation inspires giving that transforms the quality of life of seniors and Veterans. Through storytelling and relationship building, the Foundation engages a community of donors to support exceptional care, research, innovation and growth at Perley Health. Its philanthropic support advances new approaches to care and shares knowledge that can benefit seniors and Veterans today and for generations to come.

About Building for Belonging

Building for Belonging is a Perley Health campaign advancing a new philosophy of long-term care centred on dignity, joy and belonging. The campaign will support Ontario's first vertical neighbourhood for Veterans and seniors, designed around smaller, household-style communities for 120 residents. Through research, training and sector partnerships, Perley Health aims to share this model of care to help improve quality of life for Veterans and seniors across Ontario.

Media Contacts

Commissionaires Ottawa

Nathaly Barnett

Director, Marketing and Communications

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613-231-6462 x 318

Perley Health Foundation

Delphine Haslé

Chief Executive Officer

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613-526-7170 ext. 7194.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



