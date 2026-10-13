DP World Expands Dominican Republic's Role As A Multimodal Trade And Manufacturing Hub

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth at Punta Cana Air Cargo Hub, new European connections, and economic zone development at Caucedo create new options for businesses across the Americas

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World is expanding its integrated logistics and manufacturing platform in the Dominican Republic, combining growing air cargo connectivity with new manufacturing and logistics capacity to connect businesses across the Americas with global markets.

The strategy brings together DP World's operations at the Port of Caucedo with the Punta Cana Air Cargo Hub and new manufacturing and logistics capacity, strengthening the Dominican Republic's role as a gateway for trade across the Americas.

DP World executives discussed the development of the multimodal platform during the XLVIII Port Meeting of the Central American Isthmus (REPICA) 2026, which brought together nearly 400 participants from more than 14 countries.

Roberto Muñiz, Commercial Director of DP World in the Dominican Republic, said:“The role of ports is evolving. Today, competitiveness depends not only on moving cargo efficiently, but on connecting transportation, logistics, and manufacturing within an integrated ecosystem. Our investments are designed to give companies more options to manufacture, distribute and connect with international markets from the Dominican Republic.”

Expanding air cargo connectivity

The Punta Cana Air Cargo Hub – a joint development between DP World and the Punta Cana Free Trade Zone (PCFTZ), a subsidiary of Grupo Puntacana – began operations in late 2023, creating a regional gateway for time-sensitive and high-value cargo. In 2025, the hub handled more than 33,000 tones of import, export and transit cargo, up 15% from the previous year.

Earlier this year, DP World and PCFTZ added twice-weekly connections to Europe, linking cargo from South America, Central America and the Caribbean with key European markets, including Madrid, Frankfurt and London.

With approximately 4,000 square meters of cold storage capacity, the hub supports perishables, pharmaceuticals, parcels and other high-value cargo, providing regional exporters with additional routes to international markets.

Expanding manufacturing and logistics capacity

DP World is also advancing the next phase of its economic zone expansion at the Port of Caucedo, creating additional capacity for companies seeking to manufacture, assemble and distribute products from the Dominican Republic.

In 2025, DP World signed a multimillion-dollar Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of the Dominican Republic to expand the Port of Caucedo and its adjacent Free Trade Zone. The planned development would increase annual container-handling capacity from 2.5 million TEUs to approximately 3.1 million TEUs and unlock 225 hectares of development-ready land for manufacturing, logistics and advanced services.

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About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what's possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.