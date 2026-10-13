Proactive IT Has A New Definition: Why Operationally Mature Companies Now Have To Prove They Are Managing Risk

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krantz Secure Technologies, a managed IT and cybersecurity firm serving operationally mature organizations in New York since 1980, today released an analysis of how the definition of proactively managed IT has changed, and why the real risk for established companies is no longer whether they have moved beyond break/fix support, but whether they are keeping up with what proactive management now requires.

Managed IT services in New York City

For most established organizations, the debate about reactive versus proactive IT is settled. They already expect their technology to be monitored, maintained, and managed. According to Krantz, that makes the old framing, moving a business from break/fix to proactive support, largely irrelevant to the companies that matter most. The organizations still making that first move tend to be the most cost-driven and the least likely to value professional service. For a mature company, the more important question is different and more uncomfortable: is our security and compliance posture keeping up with what is required today, and could we prove it if we had to?

What Proactive IT Means Now

A decade ago, proactive IT largely meant that someone was watching your systems and resolving issues before you noticed them. That is now a baseline, not a differentiator. Today, proactively managed technology means actively reducing the organization's attack surface, maintaining and documenting evidence of compliance for security policies and procedures, detecting and remediating vulnerabilities on an ongoing basis, and having a tested incident response plan that can return the business to service within a timeframe its most critical operations can tolerate. Krantz describes this as the current standard of care, and it rises every year.

The addition of artificial intelligence has sharpened the point. Organizations now need policies governing how employees use AI tools, and evidence that those policies are in place and followed, alongside the security controls that keep confidential information from leaking out. What counts as reasonable, current practice is a moving target, and it moves in one direction.

The difference shows up in what an organization can produce on request. A proactively managed business can point to enforced multi-factor authentication, current endpoint protection, tested backups, a documented and acknowledged set of security policies, a record of vulnerabilities found and fixed, and an incident response plan that has actually been exercised. A business that is merely monitored often has some of these in place but cannot show them coherently, which today is much the same as not having them.

The Standard of Care Has Moved, and Most Executives Cannot See the Gap

The difficulty for leadership is that this standard moves quietly. Expectations from clients, regulators, and insurers have all risen, often without a single moment that signals the change. A posture that was reasonable five years ago can be a liability today, and because nothing obvious breaks, the gap is usually invisible until an outside event brings it into view: a client security review, an insurance renewal, an audit, or an incident. By then, closing the gap is expensive and urgent rather than planned.

This Is Not About Leaving Break/Fix Behind

Krantz is deliberate about who this analysis is for. The company that is only now weighing its first move beyond reactive support is usually not an operationally mature organization, at least where technology is concerned, and in the firm's experience those buyers are highly cost-conscious and rarely value the level of service a professional partner provides. The organization this speaks to already operates proactively. Its concern is not catching up to a decade-old idea. It is staying current with a standard that keeps advancing, and knowing whether it has.

Proactive Now Means Provable

The most consequential change is that proactive management can no longer simply be asserted. It has to be demonstrable. Clients performing due diligence, insurers underwriting a policy, and regulators reviewing a firm increasingly ask organizations to show, not say, that controls exist and are maintained. That shift places a premium on documentation and evidence: policies that are written and acknowledged, controls that are configured and monitored, and a record that they are kept current. Established frameworks reflect the same principle. The National Institute of Standards and Technology Cybersecurity Framework organizes security around functions an organization can evidence rather than merely claim, and guidance from the Federal Trade Commission frames data security around what is reasonable and defensible. Both point to the same conclusion: organizations are judged by what they can show they actually do.

The organizations that adapt early treat evidence as a deliverable in its own right, not a byproduct, and build their operations so the proof exists before anyone asks for it.

Three Audiences Now Keep Score

What has changed most is that an organization's security is no longer graded only by whether it suffers an incident. Three audiences now keep score continuously. Clients assess a vendor's security before they will share data or sign a contract. Insurers assess it before they will issue a policy, and again before they will pay a claim. Regulators assess it against a rising expectation of reasonable safeguards. Each of these can affect revenue and liability directly, and each expects evidence rather than assurances. An organization that manages its technology proactively is managing its standing with all three at once.

What Falling Behind Actually Costs

The reason this belongs on the executive's desk, and not only in the IT budget, is consequence. When a security or compliance gap goes unaddressed and an incident follows, the costs are not confined to technology. They include data loss, the legal exposure of lawsuits, regulatory fines, the loss of clients who no longer trust the organization with their information, and lasting reputational damage. The purpose of proactively managing security and compliance is to reduce the chance of a compromise, and, if one happens anyway, to be able to demonstrate that the organization did what was reasonable and to recover quickly.

Increasingly, the question after an incident is not only what happened, but whether the organization had taken reasonable steps beforehand. A business that can show it met a credible standard of care stands on far firmer ground, legally and commercially, than one that cannot, even when the technical outcome was the same.

Ready to Respond

Even a well-managed organization can be attacked. What separates a manageable event from a crisis is preparation: a tested incident response plan, protected and verified backups, and a clear understanding of how quickly the most critical parts of the business must be restored. Krantz treats incident readiness as part of proactive management rather than a separate exercise, because the ability to respond well is now part of the standard, and part of how an organization defends itself and its reputation afterward.

The Question Executives Should Be Asking

For leaders, Krantz suggests retiring the old question, is someone managing our technology, in favor of a more current one: are we doing what is required today to avoid a compromise, can we prove it to a client, an insurer, or a regulator, and are we prepared to respond if something happens anyway. A modern technology partner's job is to make the answer to all three yes, and to keep it yes as the standard continues to move. That, rather than the distance a company has traveled from break/fix, is what defines a proactive relationship now.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does proactive IT management mean today?

Today it means more than monitoring systems and fixing issues early. It means reducing the attack surface, maintaining documented evidence of compliance, detecting and remediating vulnerabilities on an ongoing basis, and having a tested incident response plan, and being able to demonstrate all of it to clients, insurers, and regulators.

How do we know if our security and compliance are keeping up?

The standard of care rises over time, and gaps are usually invisible until a client review, insurance renewal, audit, or incident exposes them. A cybersecurity risk assessment is the most direct way to see where the organization stands against current expectations.

What are the business risks of falling behind on IT security and compliance?

Beyond a possible breach, the risks include data loss, lawsuits, regulatory fines, lost clients, and reputational damage. Falling behind also makes it harder to demonstrate reasonable security to clients, insurers, and regulators when it matters.

What should an operationally mature company expect from its IT partner?

A partner that keeps the organization current with the rising standard of care: reducing risk, maintaining and evidencing compliance, managing vulnerabilities, preparing for incidents, and being able to demonstrate all of it, not simply responding when something breaks.