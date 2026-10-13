Avocado Green Mattress Partners With Rooms To Go®, Bringing Certified Organic Sleep Solutions To Their Showrooms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress, a leader in certified organic mattresses and sustainable sleep, has announced a new partnership with Rooms To Go, the largest independent furniture retailer in the United States. The collaboration brings Avocado's collection of premium, thoughtfully crafted mattresses and sleep accessories to more than 160 Rooms To Go showrooms across ten states.

Rooms To Go customers can now access a curated assortment of Avocado mattresses designed to support healthier, more restorative sleep. The collection includes the Green Mattress, Luxury Organic Mattress, Organic Crib Mattress, Eco Organic Crib Mattress, Eco Kids Mattress, Organic Cotton Crib Sheets, and more.

“Rooms To Go's commitment to quality and thoughtfully curated collections, paired with Avocado's uncompromising approach to healthy sleep, makes this an exciting opportunity to bring better sleep to more customers,” said Brian Baxter, Chief Commercial Officer of Avocado.

The partnership brings together Rooms To Go's extensive retail presence and Avocado's expertise in premium, organic sleep products, giving shoppers greater access to mattresses and sleep essentials designed to support comfort, quality, and wellness.

“We are excited to add Avocado to the Rooms To Go mattress assortment,” said Jon Studner, VP Merchandising, Bedding at Rooms To Go.“Avocado's commitment to certified organic materials, quality craftsmanship, and wellness-focused sleep solutions complements our existing offerings and provides our adult and kids customers with an exceptional premium sleep option.”

Avocado is now available at more than 160 Rooms To Go locations throughout Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Texas. For more information, please visit ​​.

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado Green Mattress is a Certified B Corporation holding six simultaneous finished-product certifications across its organic mattress lineup. Mattresses are handcrafted with certified organic materials - which may include latex, wool, and cotton, depending on the model - and contain no petroleum-based polyurethane foam. Certifications include GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 for finished-product harmful substance testing, EWG VERIFIED®, and MADE SAFE® for transparency and ingredient safety; GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions; and UL® Formaldehyde-Free. Avocado is a Climate Label Certified company, a 1% for the Planet Pinnacle Award winner, and has been recognized by Fast Company as a "Brand That Matters."

About Rooms To Go ®

Headquartered in Seffner, Florida, Rooms To Go is recognized as a market leader as the nation's largest independent furniture retailer, with almost 35 years of experience and more than 200 showrooms in 10 states throughout the Southeast, Florida and Texas. Rooms To Go is committed to making furniture buying easy and convenient by packaging entire rooms for greater savings. Plus, many options are available for quick delivery. Rooms To Go established its first retail showroom in Orlando, Florida in 1991. In 1997, Rooms To Go opened its first Rooms To Go Kids store. Rooms To Go Kids features a wide array of themed room packages for children and enjoys an exclusive licensing agreement with Disney. Rooms To Go Patio launched in 2017, providing beautiful outdoor furniture at affordable prices. For more information on the wide selection of room packages Rooms To Go offers, visit .

Press Contact:

Mark Abrials

Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer

Avocado Green Mattress

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CONTACT: Mark Abrials Avocado Green Mattress...