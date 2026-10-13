Sixfifty, A Paychex Company, Launches Agentic HR Compliance Specialist

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New agentic AI capabilities help businesses navigate changing employment laws, mitigate risk, and confidently complete compliance tasks



New capabilities make employment law compliance more accessible to business leaders and lean HR teams navigating hundreds of legal changes each year Every answer and action is grounded in strict workflows and SixFifty's proprietary, attorney-built and maintained database of federal, state and local employment laws

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paychex (Nasdaq: PAYX), a leading provider of expert-enabled HR, payroll, and benefits, today announced that SixFifty, the company's employment law compliance platform, has released the HCM industry's first agentic HR compliance specialist. Users can chat with the agentic HR compliance specialist to get trusted employment compliance information and turn it directly into action by completing necessary compliance tasks.

SixFifty Transforms Compliance from a Manual Burden into an Automated Workflow

Employment law requirements often present challenges for businesses and compliance becomes increasingly complex for those operating across multiple jurisdictions. In the past year alone, SixFifty's employment compliance team tracked more than 440 changes to employment laws across nearly 130 federal, state and local jurisdictions, including 45 states and the District of Columbia and more than 80 cities and counties. With new agentic AI capabilities, SixFifty can now execute multi-step compliance tasks, from drafting employment documents and distributing updated handbooks to delivering labor law posters and tracking employee acknowledgments.

New Agentic AI Specialist Built to Support HR Compliance at Scale

The new agentic HR specialist in the SixFifty platform helps businesses comply with employment laws across the country by:





Answering questions about employment law in every state, city, and county in the United States

Drafting and updating employee handbooks, HR policies, and contracts and sending them for signature

Distributing digital labor posters and new hire notices based on where employees are located

Provisioning required sexual harassment trainings

Collecting complaints, requests, and suggestions from employees Filing state government documents when a company hires someone in a new location

“Employment law has become too complex and changes too quickly for small and mid-sized businesses to manage manually,” said Kimball Parker, founder and CEO of SixFifty.“We started SixFifty with a simple belief: the law should be accessible to all. With our agentic HR specialist, we're taking that idea one step further to provide business leaders with trusted employment law guidance and the tools to act on it.”

Each agentic action is grounded in strict workflows and the federal, state and local employment law database maintained by SixFifty's employment compliance team. The agentic HR compliance specialist acts based on the user's instructions, combining SixFifty's proprietary, attorney-built employment law foundation with agentic technology designed to help businesses turn guidance into action. For business leaders and lean HR teams, automating those steps can significantly reduce the administrative burden associated with employment law compliance.

“SixFifty is our go-to for proactive monitoring and compliance, giving us an end-to-end resource to draft and maintain a wide range of policies and procedures with a great ability to customize and adapt to our specific business and culture,” said Chris Walker, VP of human resources at Sportsman's Warehouse.“It is often our one-stop-shop for getting tailored perspective on specific situations. It's great at breaking them down, providing solid, practical suggestions, and getting us a solid head start on issues we can resolve internally or take to counsel. It's helped us be more prepared, efficient, and effective in our use of outside counsel – cutting down on unnecessary legal spend.”

SixFifty is available as standalone to non-Paychex payroll clients, as well as integrated with Paychex Flex® and Paycor® through WISE (Workforce Intelligence Strengthened by Expertise), the company's AI-powered intelligence engine. The new agentic HR compliance specialist is now available to SixFifty standalone customers and trial users, with advanced capabilities coming to the integrated solutions later this fiscal year. To learn more about SixFifty or start a free trial, visit sixfifty.com.

To learn more about Paychex, visit paychex.com.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) provides a comprehensive suite of expert-enabled technology and advisory solutions that help businesses manage HR, payroll, and benefits. Serving approximately 840,000 customers and paying 1 in 11 U.S. private sector workers, Paychex combines scale, trusted expertise, and innovation to help businesses succeed. Built on more than 50 years of workforce experience and one of the industry's largest proprietary HR datasets, Paychex's WISE agentic AI engine embeds intelligence directly into workflows to improve productivity, enhance decision-making, and deliver better outcomes. Learn more at paychex.com.

Media Contact

Tracy Volkmann

Paychex, Inc.

Manager, Public Relations

(585) 387-6705

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at