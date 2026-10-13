Beyond Starmattertm Earns Clean Label Project® Purity Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beyond Meat®'s all-new nutrient boosted protein powder recognized with Clean Label Project's highest distinction, joining more than 20 products across company's portfolio with Clean Label Project Certification

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), also known as Beyond the Plant Protein CompanyTM, today announced that Beyond Starmatter, its recently launched nutrient boosted protein powder, has earned the Clean Label Project Purity Award. A certification that goes beyond contaminant testing, the Purity Award recognizes products that perform among the top one-third of all products tested within their category based on rigorous independent testing and benchmarking for contaminants such as heavy metals, pesticides, and plasticizers, along with other program requirements.

Underscoring the company's ongoing commitment to creating clean, delicious products made with quality ingredients and rooted in transparency and accountability, Beyond Starmatter is one of more than 20 products across the brand's portfolio to earn Clean Label Project Certification.

More than a traditional protein powder, Beyond Starmatter combines 20g of plant protein and 5g of fiber per 1⁄2 cup serving, plus probiotics, extracts with polyphenols, plant sterols, adaptogens, vitamins, and minerals. Available in Vanilla, Salted Caramel, Strawberry Banana, Golden Latte, and Plain, Beyond Starmatter blends seamlessly into smoothies, shakes, and your favorite recipes.

“We designed Beyond Starmatter to provide consumers with a strong foundation of the superpowers of plants, delivering plant protein, fiber, probiotics, extracts with polyphenols, plant sterols, biotin, adaptogens, vitamins, minerals, and more,” said Ethan Brown, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Meat.“We are very pleased to receive the Clean Label Project's Purity Award for this exciting product, an award that validates the tremendous focus we place on delivering taste and nutrition with quality ingredients.”

“Consumers deserve to know what is in their products, including what may not appear on an ingredient label,” said Molly Hamilton, Executive Director of Clean Label Project.“The Clean Label Project Purity Award identifies products that have gone the extra mile through independent testing and benchmarking, and Beyond Starmatter's achievement is a testament to Beyond Meat's commitment to transparency and accountability.”

Beyond Starmatter is part of the company's recently debuted Phytosphere portfolio, a collection of powders, bars, beverages, and center-of-plate offerings designed to make it easier to access the superpowers of plants.

To learn more about Beyond Starmatter and the Phytosphere portfolio, visit .

About Clean Label Project

Clean Label Project® is a nonprofit committed to reducing environmental and industrial contaminants in the food and consumer products we use every day. Backed by the world's largest database of contaminants in consumer products after more than a decade of independent, science-backed testing, we go beyond the ingredient label to bring greater transparency to the marketplace and help consumers make informed decisions about the products they buy.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein CompanyTM, is a plant protein company offering a portfolio of plant-based products made with non-GMO ingredients, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat's core products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. The company's brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based protein to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute“forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management's current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 9, 2026, Beyond Meat's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 28, 2026 filed with the SEC on May 7, 2026, and Beyond Meat's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 27, 2026 filed with the SEC on August 6, 2026, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat's filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If Beyond Meat does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that Beyond Meat will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

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