New Bazaarvoice Research Finds 96% Of Tiktok Shop Buyers Are More Likely To Purchase When They See Verified Customer Reviews

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Survey of 1,600+ TikTok users finds creators spark discovery and customer reviews help close the sale heading into the holiday season

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bazaarvoice, the platform that connects more than 13,000 brands and retailers to authentic shopper content, today released the 2026 TikTok Shop Report, examining how TikTok users discover, vet and buy products on TikTok Shop.

TikTok has become one of the most powerful places for shoppers to find something new. 75% of TikTok Shop buyers have bought something there they wouldn't have considered buying anywhere else, and 89% have bought a product based on an influencer recommendation. Before they check out, shoppers want to hear about other shoppers' experiences with the product: 68% are more likely to trust an everyday consumer than a popular influencer they follow.

"TikTok drives product discovery, and creators are incredible at sparking that initial excitement," said Jo Callahan, VP of Brand Strategy and Experience at Bazaarvoice. "Before committing to a purchase, shoppers want to hear from other consumers' genuine experience with a product. Going into the holidays, brands that pair creator content with real reviews and customer photos on their TikTok Shop listings will turn that attention into sales."

Shoppers are also clear about what keeps them buying on TikTok Shop. When a creator links a product, 46% buy it directly through TikTok Shop. TikTok-exclusive discounts (77%) and free shipping with no minimums (71%) top the list of what would win the sale over a traditional retailer.

When verified reviews are on the listing, shoppers are ready and willing to buy. Almost every TikTok Shop buyer (96%) said verified reviews from everyday consumers on a listing make them more likely to complete a purchase, including 67% who are significantly more likely. For brands investing in creators to get noticed on TikTok, reviews on the product page help turn that attention into sales. Brands in the Bazaarvoice network can do that by syndicating their existing ratings, reviews, customer photos and videos directly to TikTok Shop, so the proof is already on the page when a shopper is ready to buy.

Additional key findings include:



Influencer endorsement ranks last among purchase factors (31%), behind discounts (75%) and star ratings and reviews (74%)

65% always or frequently research a product before buying on TikTok Shop 48% have been disappointed by a product after seeing it hyped or recommended by an influencer



To learn more, visit .

Methodology

Bazaarvoice's 2026 TikTok Shop survey was conducted in September 2026 among more than 1,600 TikTok users ages 18 and older living in the U.S. and U.K. The survey was conducted at a 95% confidence level with a ±2.5% margin of error.

About Bazaarvoice

Bazaarvoice connects over 13,000 brands and retailers to the authentic shopper content that powers commerce. Our platform captures, moderates, verifies, and syndicates ratings, reviews and other user-generated content (UGC) such as customer photos and videos across the world's largest shopper network, fuelling everything from product pages to AI-driven discovery and search. We don't just help you collect reviews; we turn the voice of the customer into your most powerful sales and marketing asset, ensuring your products are discovered, trusted, and chosen.

Founded in 2005, Bazaarvoice is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices across North America, Europe, India, and Australia. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Lauren Venticinque

Head of External Communications

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