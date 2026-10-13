Priori Introduces Rate Review To Transform How Legal Teams Handle Outside Counsel Rate Increases

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New solution brings AI-native, panel-wide rate analysis and negotiation to the annual rate review process

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priori, the legal technology company modernizing outside counsel management and hiring, today announced Priori Rate Review, an AI-native solution that gives in-house legal teams greater visibility and control over outside counsel rate decisions across their firm panels.

Annual rate reviews are often managed across spreadsheets, emails and individual firm negotiations, making it difficult for legal teams to compare proposals or understand the broader financial impact of proposed increases. As an AI-native solution, Rate Review can analyze and support negotiations across large volumes of proposed rates, enabling legal teams to apply their policies and pricing strategy consistently across their panel rather than reviewing each request manually.

“Outside counsel rates are a significant component of legal spend, but too often they're evaluated one request at a time rather than as part of a broader pricing strategy,” said Basha Rubin, CEO and Co-Founder of Priori.“Legal teams need to be able to look beyond an individual rate request and understand how it compares across their panel. AI changes what's possible in that process, giving teams the ability to analyze and respond to large volumes of rate proposals in a way that simply isn't practical with manual review. Rate Review brings those capabilities together so legal teams can take a more strategic, consistent approach to rate negotiations.”

With Rate Review, legal teams can:



Analyze proposed increases across the full panel, including percentage changes and the financial impact based on recent billing data.

Compare proposed rates across the full panel by factors such as practice area, seniority and jurisdiction. Negotiate at scale, applying internal rate policies and using AI-native capabilities to generate counterproposals across large volumes of proposed rates.



Rate Review gives legal teams a defensible record of how rate decisions were made, including the analysis and negotiation behind them, and provides the forward-looking analysis teams need to evaluate what firms are proposing and to use that intelligence to inform negotiations before new rates take effect.

Developed in collaboration with Priori customers and members of its Client Advisory Board, Rate Review leverages Priori RFP infrastructure for a seamless, user-friendly experience. Together, the solutions help legal departments bring greater consistency and intelligence to critical outside counsel decisions, from selecting the right firms to determining how work should be priced.

Rate Review will be available to new and existing customers in Q4 2026. To learn more, visit .

About Priori

Priori transforms how legal teams find, engage and manage outside counsel, helping organizations make smarter, faster and more strategic legal sourcing decisions. Through its legal technology platform and global network of vetted law firms and flexible legal talent, Priori brings greater efficiency, transparency and control to outside counsel management. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Walker Sands, for Priori

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