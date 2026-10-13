PEX Launches AI Built To Earn Finance Teams' Trust, One Workflow At A Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PEX AI starts with receipt matching and GL coding, then takes on multi-step work and connects PEX to AI assistants such as Claude and ChatGPT

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEX, a leading corporate card and spend management platform, today launched PEX AI, a set of capabilities that automates everyday finance work, runs multi-step workflows and connects PEX to AI assistants such as Claude and ChatGPT. Built around a crawl, walk, run approach, PEX AI gives teams a way to hand off more work as trust grows while staying in control.

PEX's 2026 State of Finance Report, a survey of 687 finance and operations leaders, found that more than half are interested in each AI capability tested, yet just 31% use AI in finance. Trust is the top barrier: 36% name trust in AI accuracy as the biggest obstacle to using more of it.

“The businesses that keep our economy moving deserve the same advances in AI as the world's largest enterprises,” said Toffer Grant, founder and CEO of PEX.“We're making those capabilities practical and accessible for the finance teams managing day-to-day operations, starting with work that saves time. When AI touches financial decisions, trust has to be earned.”

Crawl: Automate everyday finance work

Nearly a third of finance teams lose more than 20 hours a month to manual receipts, coding and reconciliation. PEX AI starts there:



AI receipt and invoice matching: PEX reads each receipt and matches it to transactions, so finance stops chasing Cardholders.

AI-powered GL coding: PEX suggests the right GL code from the team's history.

Bill reading: PEX reads and extracts details from bills, reducing manual data entry. PEX Agent: admins ask about transactions, balances or their account in plain language and get the answer.



Walk: Turn insights into action

Once the basics run on their own, PEX AI takes on work with more steps and more at stake:



Multi-step automation: one request sets up 20 card groups, cards or spend rules, in place of 50 clicks.

Action from the chat: admins act on what the PEX Agent finds, such as out-of-policy spend, without leaving the conversation.

Anomaly detection (coming soon): PEX AI flags unusual spending activity for finance teams to review. AI audit history: PEX logs and explains account changes, so admins know what changed and why.



Run: Put routine workflows on autopilot

At this stage, AI works wherever finance teams work. The PEX MCP server, now in beta, connects PEX to AI assistants such as Claude, ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot Studio. Account administrators can find transactions missing receipts, review spend or check balances by asking in the AI tools they already use.

“Every stage of PEX AI has to earn the next,” said Alex Najem, CTO of PEX.“First AI proves it can handle a task. Then it takes on a workflow. Then it runs the routine and flags what needs a person. Finance stays in control of what AI can do and can see the work at every step.”

To see a demo of PEX AI capabilities, visit here.

About PEX

PEX is a corporate card and spend management platform that helps businesses control and track spending in real time. Through charge, prepaid, disburse and virtual cards backed by customizable spend controls, AI-powered receipt capture and automated workflows, PEX gives owners and finance leaders the visibility and automation they need to reduce manual work, enforce policy and run modern financial operations. To learn more, visit .

Media contact

Walker Sands for PEX

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