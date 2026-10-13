Bodylase Founder And CEO Karen Albright Named A 2026 Triangle Women Of Impact

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New recognition honors 25 Triangle women for their influence in their fields and their commitment to lifting up other women

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karen Albright, founder and CEO of BodyLase Med Spa, has been named one of 25 honorees of the inaugural Triangle Women of Impact recognition. Dr. Amna Shabbir, MD, founder of Success Curated, presented the honor at a private luncheon at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary on October 1, 2026.

Triangle Women of Impact is an independent recognition, open to women in any industry and at any age. Honorees were chosen from nominations submitted by trusted local women leaders, based on their measurable influence in their fields and their commitment to lifting up other women. Albright was honored alongside leaders in business, media, healthcare, law, and the nonprofit community across the Triangle.

“I'm truly honored to be recognized alongside such an inspiring group of women,” said Karen Albright, Founder and CEO of BodyLase.“When I opened BodyLase in 2002, the term 'med spa' didn't even exist in the Triangle. I've been lucky to have incredible women beside me at every step-mentors, clients, and a team I'm so proud of. This recognition belongs to them, too.”

Albright founded BodyLase in 2002 as the first stand-alone med spa in the Triangle, starting with laser hair removal before the industry had a name. Over more than two decades, she has grown BodyLase into one of North Carolina's most recognized names in aesthetics, with locations in Raleigh, Cary, Chapel Hill/Durham, and Clayton.

Today, BodyLase's team of Physician Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, and Licensed Aestheticians brings over 200 years of combined experience to every client. Under Albright's leadership, BodyLase has been voted Raleigh's Best Med Spa by readers of The News & Observer for four consecutive years and named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

Albright is also active in the Triangle's entrepreneurial community and served as president of the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) Raleigh-Durham chapter.

“Our clients come to us to feel more confident, and I see the same thing happen with the women on our team when they're given room to grow,” Albright said.“Lifting other women up isn't separate from building a business. It's how you build one that lasts. That's what 'Confidence Feels Beautiful' means to me.”

About Triangle Women of Impact

Triangle Women of Impact is an independent recognition founded in 2026 by Dr. Amna Shabbir, MD, founder of Success Curated, a wellbeing and performance company based in the Triangle. The recognition is not tied to any outside company or sponsor and honors women across the region for their impact, regardless of industry or age. Each honoree is featured in the Triangle Women of Impact Guest Book.

About Karen Albright

Karen Albright is the founder and CEO of BodyLase Med Spa, which she opened in 2002 as the first stand-alone med spa in the Triangle. A Raleigh entrepreneur for more than two decades, she has grown BodyLase from a single laser hair removal practice into a four-location, woman-led med spa serving clients across the Triangle.

About BodyLase Med Spa

Founded in 2002, BodyLase Med Spa is a locally owned, woman-led destination for advanced skincare and aesthetics in North Carolina. With locations in Raleigh, Cary, Chapel Hill/Durham, and Clayton, BodyLase offers a full range of non-surgical treatments including Botox®, dermal fillers, CoolSculpting®, laser hair removal, laser skin rejuvenation, microneedling, and customized aesthetic plans.

BodyLase's licensed team of Physician Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, and Aestheticians is known for delivering safe, natural-looking results that enhance confidence at every age. BodyLase is proud to be a Top 50 Nationwide Allergan provider, a Top 25 Morpheus8 provider in the Carolinas, and a Black Diamond provider with Hydrafacial.

Voted Raleigh's Best Med Spa four years in a row by readers of The News & Observer, BodyLase is proud to be one of the Triangle's most trusted names in aesthetics-because at BodyLase, confidence feels beautiful.

Visit getbodylase.com @bodylase

Media Contact: Michelle Murray BodyLase Med Spa... 919-954-2288