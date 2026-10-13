Eightfold AI Welcomes Joe Korngiebel As CEO To Lead Its Next Chapter Of Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proven HR leader joins Eightfold AI as it continues to lead innovation in talent intelligence

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eightfold AI, the pioneer of AI-native talent intelligence, today named Joe Korngiebel chief executive officer. Korngiebel, a veteran HCM innovator, will lead Eightfold as it helps organizations see, develop, and deploy the full depth of their talent. He takes the helm from co-founder and CEO Ashutosh Garg, who spent ten years building the company into an AI leader trusted by Fortune 500 companies, with new customers for its agentic products quadrupling this year alone. Garg will continue to serve on Eightfold's board, now as chairman of the board.

Korngiebel brings three decades of experience building enterprise HR software, including 14 years at Workday, where he joined as an early employee in 2006 and served as chief technology officer from 2016 to 2020. Most recently, he served as EVP, chief strategy, product and technology officer at Dayforce, where he helped grow the company from a payroll and workforce management provider into a global HCM leader.

As CEO, Korngiebel will lead Eightfold's next chapter of growth as AI agents take on more of the work inside the enterprise. He joins with a clear conviction: as AI advances at an extraordinary pace, its value will be realized through people, and the businesses that win will be the ones that put their talent and their AI to work together.

"I have spent my career building the platforms that run HR for some of the world's largest organizations," said Korngiebel. "Today, organizations need intelligence that acts on top of those platforms: understanding what their people can do, and helping them act on it as AI changes how work gets done. Eightfold is built for this moment, and I am honored to lead it."

“Ten years ago, we set out to enable hiring based on potential. This team did that, and then some,” said Garg.“I couldn't be prouder of what we built together, or more excited to hand the baton to Joe. He pairs real product vision with a deep respect for customers, and he is exactly the leader for Eightfold's next decade of innovation. I'll stay close to the Eightfold team as chairman of the board.”

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold AI is the talent intelligence company that gives every HR leader, recruiter, and people manager the intelligence to see, develop, and deploy the full depth of talent around them. Talent intelligence, human-led.

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