NUMERATOR CONSUMER GOODS PRICE INDEX: INFLATION HOLDS STEADY AFTER TWO MONTHS OF COOLING, PRICES UP 2.1% VS. SEPTEMBER 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gen Z Continuing to Face Higher Levels of Inflation: Nearly 41% Since 2018 vs. 34% National Average

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a consumer data and technology company, released its September 2026 Numerator Consumer Goods Price Index (CGPI), an advance read on consumer inflation based on verified household purchases. The CGPI measures the prices consumers actually pay for everyday goods and provides context for how inflation differs across consumer groups and product sectors, accounting for real-time changes in purchasing behavior, including brand and retailer switching. According to Numerator, prices for everyday household purchases increased 0.7% in September following consecutive decreases in August and July of 0.2% and 0.4% respectively. In September, prices for everyday goods are up 2.1% versus a year ago, essentially flat relative to the year-over-year rate in August.

Additional key findings from Numerator's September CGPI:



Prices for everyday household goods are up 34.0% since January 2018 and are up 2.1% over the past 12 months as annual inflation remained flat in September following August and July's trends of decelerating year-over-year price growth.

Low-income and Gen Z consumers continue to experience higher levels of inflation for everyday household goods, as prices have increased 36.0% and 40.8%, respectively, for those groups since January 2018 vs. the 34.0% national average.



Low-income and Gen Z consumers are experiencing higher inflation in part because they spend more on quick-service restaurants than the average consumer. Quick-service restaurant prices have increased 53.3% since January 2018, well above the 34.0% rise across the overall consumer basket.

In addition to facing the highest cumulative inflation of any cohort since January 2018, Gen Z consumers also experienced the largest year-over-year growth in September at 3.1% compared to the 2.1% U.S. average.

Regionally, the gap remained narrow in September between the South, West, and Midwest; however, the Northeast continues to see the smallest cumulative price increase of the four regions at 32.7% and the slowest month-over-month gain at 0.5%. Inflation may be cooling, but consumers aren't feeling much relief. In Numerator's September 2026 Economic Sentiment Tracker of over 2,000 U.S. consumers, 39.6% identified rising prices as their top concern for the coming year, remaining near the record high 40.5% from the August 2026 survey. Numerator has tracked consumer sentiment and financial outlook monthly since January 2024.

Similar to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis' Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, the Numerator CGPI tracks prices and changes in consumer purchases over time. The data cover approximately 20% of the consumption basket captured in the overall PCE price index, and closely track the PCE Food & Beverage index, offering a reliable signal of retail price changes experienced by U.S. consumers.

“Wage growth slowed to its weakest pace in more than five years, reaching 3.0% in September and is slightly below broader inflation for a fifth consecutive month. Everyday consumer goods offer a brighter spot with Numerator data showing prices rising 2.1% over the 12 months through September, below wage growth. That gives consumers some relief at the store, even if it isn't reflected across the broader household budget,” said Paul Stanley, Senior Economist at Numerator.

For a methodology description of the Numerator CGPI, or to download the data charts, visit numerator.com/inflation.

DISCLAIMER

The Numerator Inflation Report has been prepared for informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The information contained in or provided from or through this report is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. Numerator shall have no liability to any person or entity for any loss or damage resulting from the use of or reliance on the above-mentioned information.

METHODOLOGY

Numerator CGPI

Numerator's consumer inflation measure is constructed using both base-period and current-period quantity weights to combine item prices, an approach that shares structural similarities with the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis' PCE Price Index. Numerator's Consumer Goods Price Index reflects what consumers actually purchased in each period, using verified household transactions rather than fixed baskets or survey-modeled weights used by traditional inflation measures.

The index is calculated from an average of approximately 7 million verified, item-level transactions each month provided by a panel of geographically and demographically representative U.S. households. These data include purchases across categories such as grocery, household goods, and health and beauty. Since the index uses receipt-level purchase data, Numerator's CGPI reflects the actual prices consumers pay after promotions, coupons, and loyalty discounts are applied. The data capture changes in consumer purchasing behavior when prices change, including brand switching, downsizing, and shifts in where consumers buy in real-time.

Values are aggregated monthly to produce index levels and month-over-month and year-over-year percent changes, providing a current view of inflation trends that can be viewed across demographic groups to explain how inflation is experienced across different segments of the population.

The Numerator CGPI's year-over-year inflation measure has a 0.93 correlation with the PCE Food and Beverage index since 2019.

Numerator Economic Sentiment Tracker

The Numerator Economic Sentiment Tracker provides a monthly view of consumer confidence, spending & saving considerations, and future financial outlook. The tracker is powered by a continuous survey to our consumer panel, capturing over 2,000 responses each month since its launch in January 2024.

About Numerator

Numerator is a data company transforming how consumers and markets are understood. Powered by advanced technology and proprietary, zero-party purchase and survey data from more than one million households, Numerator provides visibility into consumer behavior and attitudes across consumer goods, retail, restaurants, tech and media, management consulting, institutional investors, and the public sector. Headquartered in Chicago, Numerator drives decisions at the world's largest and fastest-growing companies in more than 50 countries.

CONTACT: Bob Richter Numerator 212-802-8588...