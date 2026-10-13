Lemongrass Accounts For Nearly 1 In 5 Partner AI Agents Published In SAP Discovery Center, Establishing Early Leadership In Operationalizing SAP Business AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A portfolio of agents across connected spend, finance, service, and integration workflows gives SAP customers a practical path from clean core to operational Business AI

EDISON, N.J., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemongrass, a specialist SAP cloud transformation and Business AI partner, today announced that it represents nearly 1 in 5 of the partner AI agents currently published in the SAP Discovery Center Partner Use Cases catalog. Its listed agents work as a portfolio across connected enterprise workflows, giving SAP customers a clear path to evaluate and adopt production-oriented agentic use cases built for SAP Business AI and Joule Studio landscapes. The agents appear in the catalog under the partner name Lemongrass Cloud, alongside other validated partner offerings.

The portfolio follows the way enterprise work moves between functions: spend decisions reach finance, service requests depend on accurate data, and integration architecture underlies all of it. Across these workflows, governed AI reduces rework while people stay in control of approvals and policy:



Autonomous Spend/Procurement: Intake, classification and routing, buying guidance, commercial request preparation, supplier onboarding and risk review, tender exceptions, document extraction, workflow monitoring, spend insights, contract leakage and anomaly investigation

Finance/Working Capital: Working capital and DSO / overdue receivables insights

Service Email Operations: Intake, triage and routing, knowledge retrieval, and response drafting Integration/Architecture: SAP Integration Suite to SAP LeanIX architecture synchronization



Customers can browse the agents in the SAP Discovery Center, review prerequisites (including SAP BTP, Joule Studio / SAP AI Core where applicable, and data-product dependencies), and use Discovery Center's partner interest flow to connect with Lemongrass.

“SAP Discovery Center gives customers clear context to evaluate Business AI capabilities, requirements, and next steps,” said Tim Wintrip, CEO of Lemongrass.“Twenty percent of the partner agents currently published in the catalog are ours, and we see that as an early leadership position. Business AI only delivers value once it runs inside real operating processes, and that starts with a clean core. Our agents cover spend, finance, service, and integration as one portfolio, built on our experience with SAP Business AI Platform and Joule Studio, with guided intake, reviewer evidence, and human oversight of decisions.”

From Clean Core to Operational Business AI

Agents perform best on a landscape with less custom code and cleaner integration, which is why Business AI readiness starts with a clean core. Lemongrass works on both sides of that link. It helps customers modernize toward a clean core and build AI operating models, and it publishes agents they can put to work once the foundation is in place. The platform is designed to help eliminate any complexity in our custom code, achieve a clean core SAP architecture, and provide a clear path to SAP Public Cloud. In May 2026, Lemongrass announced general availability of its LCP AI SaaS Edition, with Florida Crystals Corporation among early adopters for S/4HANA modernization and clean-core acceleration.

Lemongrass is an SAP partner with advanced competencies spanning cloud ERP, BTP, and Business AI Platform programs, and works with customers globally to operationalize SAP on hyperscaler cloud and Business AI.

Availability

The Lemongrass agents are currently listed and available to explore now in the SAP Discovery Center Partner Use Cases catalog:

Individual agent pages follow: {id}/ (IDs 6282 through 6305).

About Lemongrass

Lemongrass is a global SAP-focused cloud services provider focused on enabling Enterprises to turn SAP into a strategic advantage. Combining deep technical expertise with an AI-first operating model, Lemongrass delivers pragmatic, outcome-driven transformation across SAP, Cloud, and data environments.

The company was founded in 2008 and partners with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and SAP Cloud ERP, in the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

Media Contacts

Lemongrass Contact:

Kevin Wolf

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