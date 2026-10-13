Blackline Honors Global Enterprise Leaders Transforming Financial Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BlackLine's 2026 Modern Accounting Awards Recognize Booking Holdings, Bristol Myers Squibb, James Hardie, LAZ Parking, Payoneer, and US Foods

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) announced the winners of its 2026 Modern Accounting Awards, celebrating six enterprise leaders that are redefining how modern finance and accounting teams work.

This year's honorees achieved large-scale operational breakthroughs by combining unified data architectures with intelligent automation and agentic workflows. These organizations have eliminated tens of thousands of manual close hours, unified fragmented systems, and established continuous, audit-ready financial operations.

"Accounting and finance teams are at an inflection point. Organizations can no longer meet 21st-century expectations with 20th-century workflows," said Owen Ryan, CEO and Chairman of BlackLine. "This year's award winners aren't just accelerating month-end-they are redefining enterprise agility by demonstrating what continuous, modern accounting delivers in practice."

2026 Modern Accounting Award Honorees

Booking Holdings, Inc.

Booking Holdings and its global portfolio of leading travel and hospitality brands-including Booking.com, Agoda, Priceline, KAYAK, and OpenTable-continue to grow, and the company is evolving its finance operations to keep pace with the scale of its increasing complexity. With finance operations spanning a multi-ERP environment, Booking Holdings partnered with BlackLine to drive standardization and business-led automation to create greater efficiency and operational excellence across its finance organization.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is transforming financial close for one of the world's most complex biopharmaceutical enterprises. Operating within a highly regulated, large-scale global footprint, BMS replaced siloed, spreadsheet-heavy record-to-report workflows with a unified digital command center, automating the majority of its balance sheet reconciliations and eliminating thousands of manual close tasks.

As a strategic partner deeply engaged in BlackLine and SAP's joint AI roadmap, BMS is helping lead the industry toward an intelligent, touchless close, actively piloting agentic workflows and expanding its use of BlackLine's Studio360 platform.

James Hardie

Following a major corporate acquisition that left the company navigating eight disparate ERP systems and siloed accounting processes, the industry leader in exterior home and outdoor living solutions standardized nearly 500 global finance users on BlackLine under its unified "One Hardie" vision. A customer for over a decade, James Hardie modernized its end-to-end financial operations by adopting Studio360, rolling out Invoice-to-Cash, and piloting VerityTM AI to establish automated, audit-ready governance across the combined enterprise.

LAZ Parking, LLC

Managing decentralized operations across thousands of nationwide locations and 1,200 separate bank accounts, the country's largest parking operator modernized its accounting foundation with the BlackLine platform. Today, LAZ Parking automates tens of millions of transactions annually with an astounding daily auto-match rate. Demonstrating its commitment to practical innovation, LAZ Parking is also an early adopter of Verity Prepare, leveraging AI to drive speed, precision, and financial control.

Payoneer

Powering cross-border payments for millions of digital businesses worldwide, Payoneer modernized its high-velocity financial operations by replacing a legacy reconciliation solution with BlackLine's unified platform. By linking transaction matching directly to automated journal entries, Payoneer created a closed-loop ecosystem and is now exploring how BlackLine's agentic AI capabilities could support further efficiencies.

US Foods

Partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and operators nationwide, US Foods modernized close management and governance during a company-wide finance operating model transformation. The foodservice distributor drove a 160% surge in active user adoption and a 5x expansion in automated journal processing. Centralized task workflows, embedded SOX controls, and real-time leadership dashboards enhanced project deadline alignment while drastically improving first-time accounting accuracy and close times.

Celebration at BeyondTheBlackTM 2026

The 2026 Modern Accounting Award recipients will be celebrated at BlackLine's flagship annual conference, BeyondTheBlackTM, taking place November 16–18, 2026, in Orlando, Florida. Transformation leaders from each organization will present real-world case studies detailing their technical blueprints and operational results.

To view the conference agenda or register, visit

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) provides the trust infrastructure where finance drives the agentic era with intelligence, integrity, and trust. The BlackLine Agentic Financial Operations PlatformTM, powered by VerityTM AI, is where the Office of the CFO puts AI to work, governs it at every step, and guarantees its integrity across the work of finance.

By unifying data and embedding AI agents that finance teams direct, BlackLine moves finance and accounting beyond reporting on the business to orchestrating it in real time.

More than 4,300 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future. For more information, visit BlackLine.com

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