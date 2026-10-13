Orqa U.S. Awarded $38 Million For U.S. Department Of War Drone Dominance Gauntlet II Competition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award will support U.S.-based production of drones, expanding domestic capacity to deliver compliant unmanned systems to the U.S. Government at scale

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orqa U.S., a U.S.-owned and independently controlled unmanned systems company, has been awarded a $38 million contract to manufacture drones for the Department of War's Drone Dominance Gauntlet II program, expanding its ability to deliver compliant, American-made unmanned systems.

The award builds on Orqa U.S.'s delivery of 240 drones under an earlier $1.5 million award and its performance in the close-quarters portion of the Drone Dominance Gauntlet II competition. Orqa U.S. was selected as one of nine participants in the program.

“Placing second globally in the close-quarters competition and now being selected for this award is an important milestone for Orqa U.S.,” said Charles Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Orqa U.S.“It shows that proven drone technology, combined with the ability to onshore and manufacture in the United States, can meet the needs of the U.S. Government. We're proud to work with By Light to bring these systems into production and deliver them at scale.”

Orqa U.S. was established through a partnership between Orqa and By Light Professional IT Services LLC. Orqa provides the drone technology, while By Light supports manufacturing and compliance. By Light will manufacture the systems at its 180,000-square-foot facility in Port Orange, Florida, which supports UAS assembly, advanced manufacturing, testing, quality control and onshoring.

The selected system is from the MRM2 suite of products and features an 8-inch indoor drone and Orqa's ground control system. The company has developed and refined the technology over the past decade to enable users to develop, test and integrate it with their platforms and systems in demanding operational environments, including real-world combat conditions.

With the award, Orqa U.S. is excited to expand production of the MRM2 in the United States and deliver the system to support the U.S. Government's growing demand for domestically manufactured, compliant unmanned systems.

About Orqa U.S.

Orqa U.S. is a U.S.-owned and independently controlled unmanned aerial systems company established to deliver fully compliant, American-made drone systems to the U.S. Government at scale. Formed through a strategic partnership between Orqa and By Light Professional IT Services, Orqa U.S. is the sole authorized provider of Orqa technology to U.S. Government customers. Orqa is one of the world's largest UAV manufacturers, serving customers in more than 50 markets, including 24 NATO member states. Orqa products contain no Chinese critical components, with all key elements designed, engineered, and built in-house. By Light, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, provides cyber and warfighter training platforms for Defense and National Security missions. It brings U.S.-based manufacturing that moves allied technologies into domestic production, along with the synthetic and live environments used to develop and test ground and air autonomous systems. Together, they give U.S. forces proven allied drone technology, built in America and validated in mission-realistic conditions.

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