Clueso Raises $10M Series A To Build The Agentic Video Platform For Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than 1,000 companies already use Clueso to create videos for marketing, customer success, training, sales enablement, operations, change management and more.

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clueso, the agentic video platform for business, today announced a $10 million Series A led by Dharana Capital, with Founders Future and Neotribe Ventures joining as new investors and continued participation from Y Combinator and f7 Ventures. The round brings total funding to $12 million, with more than 80% of the new capital coming from existing investors doubling down.









Clueso founders: Prajwal Prakash, Akash Anand and Neel Balar.

More than 1,000 companies already use Clueso to create videos for marketing, customer success and education, onboarding and training, and more. Customers include Atlassian, Zendesk, Gainsight, GlobalPartners, Seismic, and Ironclad among others. Teams have reported over 5x productivity gains and an 80% reduction in video production costs.

“Clueso has fundamentally simplified how we produce learning videos at scale,” said Garrett Marttinen, Head of Customer Learning at Atlassian.“They help us turn rough, scrappy input into polished, on-brand output, streamlining our workflows and dramatically reducing the burden of creation and maintenance for my team. Clueso has also been a genuine partner, pushing the boundaries of video creation and quickly turning our feedback into shipped product”









The Clueso platform.

An agentic approach to business video

While much of the recent innovation in AI video has focused on consumers and creators, business video has a different set of requirements, and hence a very different kind of platform. Clueso is building AI agents that understand a company's products, processes, brand and context, then use that knowledge to create and maintain video across the organization.

The company was founded by Akash Anand, Prajwal Prakash and Neel Balar, who faced this problem first-hand at their previous company.

“We originally started by helping customer-facing teams create product tutorials faster,” said Akash Anand, Co-Founder and CEO of Clueso.“We quickly saw the same problem across marketing, sales, training and internal documentation. That made us realize the opportunity was much bigger. Today, Clueso acts as an AI video production team that anyone or any team in the organization can rely on, handling the work of creating, editing and maintaining videos as the business moves.”

“Video is one of the most effective formats enterprises use to train teams, educate customers, and sell products. However, traditional video production was never designed for enterprise volume and velocity,” said Vamsi Duvvuri, Founder and Managing Partner at Dharana Capital.“With AI, video is evolving from static media files into living, context-aware assets that continuously adapt as business processes and products change. Clueso is building the infrastructure powering this shift. We are impressed by their customer obsession and speed of execution, and are excited to partner with them in their next phase of growth.”

Companies typically start with Clueso in one team, then quickly expand as more teams adopt it for their own video needs. Over time, Clueso becomes the centralized video creation platform across the organization.

At Zendesk, Clueso is used for both internal and customer-facing content.“Clueso's agent makes it easy to automatically transform product knowledge into polished, engaging learning experiences with far less manual effort,” said Kevin Gross, Senior Manager of Instructional Design at Zendesk.“It has helped us reduce production time and expand our video output.”

How Clueso Works

Clueso's agents cover the full video workflow, from capturing footage and production to brand consistency and keeping content current. The platform can:



Capture products & workflows itself: Clueso's computer agents navigate real software, perform workflows and automatically capture the footage required for a video.

Handle production & editing end-to-end: Clueso creates scripts, voiceovers, motion graphics, captions and edits automatically, with a browser-based editor for finer control.

Keep content current. When a product or process changes, Clueso can rerun the workflow and refresh the video automatically.

Follow each company's brand. Teams can define reusable standards for voice, visual style, localization, motion graphics, music, and more, so both agents and humans create consistently on-brand content. Connect video to the rest of the business. Integrations with other tools bring in context from other company systems, while the Clueso MCP allows AI assistants such as Claude and ChatGPT to create, edit and manage videos directly through Clueso.

Looking ahead

Clueso will use the funding to scale its enterprise go-to-market, deepen the agentic layer behind its platform, expand editing capabilities, and connect video creation more tightly to the systems where product and company knowledge already lives.

The long-term vision is to allow agents to handle more of the production mechanics, while people stay focused on the creative decisions. As companies move faster, the content explaining them should be able to keep up.



Media images can be found here.

About Clueso

Clueso is an agentic video creation platform that helps teams across an organization create high-quality video at scale. A team can start with a product workflow, document, presentation, screen recording, or simply an idea for a video. Clueso can then automate much of the production process - from understanding the context and writing the script to capturing footage, generating voiceovers and motion graphics, and editing everything into a polished video. For more please visit

CONTACT: For more information please contact the Clueso press office via Bilal Mahmood on... or +447714007257