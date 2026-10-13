Gigsky Business Launches Esim For High Stakes, Critical Corporate Travel

Executive traveler using the GigSky eSIM

New global eSIM with GigSky's multi-IMSI eSIM technology uses automatic carrier failover to keep resilient connectivity for employees traveling internationally.

- Vikas Chand

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GigSky Business announces today the availability of a global eSIM built to support high-stakes business travel and duty of care obligations-achieved by combining an intelligent eSIM with a dedicated core cellular network.

As a GSMA operator with established carrier relationships, GigSky unlocks deep access to cellular networks across the globe. The GigSky SuperSIM with built-in brain leverages this comprehensive network access to automatically manage network failures on behalf of the traveler.

That means the GigSky eSIM maintains dependable business travel connectivity even in densely built environments, network dead zones and rural areas.

Companies that equip road warriors with a GigSky eSIM reduce the expensive connectivity blackouts that limit C- and VP-level productivity. GigSky's connectivity resilience also supports duty-of-care requirements including ISO 31030.

“GigSky's global eSIM fills an important gap for business travelers who require a level of connectivity resilience that single-carrier roaming agreements and consumer travel eSIMs cannot deliver”, said Vikas Chand, SVP Global Sales & Business Development at GigSky.

The GigSky self-service portal gives administrators granular control over SIM usage and data spend, for individual users and groups, with settings that can be tailored to teams with complex travel needs.

Most unlocked eSIM-capable devices are compatible with the GigSky eSIM, and travellers continue to enjoy access to their main phone number. Deployment is straightforward for non-technical users, while API access enables MDM and ITSM requirements.

Companies can start with a self-service prepaid account and migrate to postpaid as needed.

It is part of GigSky's broader enterprise communications offer, including eSIM for IoT and connected devices, SMS and omnichannel messaging, and global VoIP and voice solutions.

About GigSky Business

GigSky operates over a million active eSIM connections in the field, backed by decades of proven innovation in mobile communications. Based in Palo Alto, California, GigSky continues to innovate, delivering flexible business connectivity solutions with dependability, reliability and a global presence.



Simon Rauff

GigSky

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GigSky Business launches eSIM for high stakes, critical corporate travel News Provided By GigSky Inc October 13, 2026, 12:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology, Telecommunications, Travel & Tourism Industry



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