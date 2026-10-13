Amy Hitchinson Selected For IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Amy Hitchinson at their Annual Awards Gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Amy Hitchinson for inclusion in its Top 50 Fearless Leaders 2027 publication.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a select number of professionals in each discipline are chosen for recognition. Selection for IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication is an additional distinction reserved for 50 accomplished professionals whose leadership, courage, perseverance, and impact have distinguished them within their industries and communities.These honorees are selected to share the experiences, decisions, challenges, and principles that have shaped their leadership. Each honoree will be featured in a dedicated chapter of the 2027 publication.With more than three decades of experience as an operator, entrepreneur, and organizational leader, Amy Aceto-Hitchinson has built her career at the intersection of early education, real estate, community development, and mission-driven enterprise.Today, her work is increasingly focused on a central question: How do leaders build organizations that can survive change, protect their missions, create lasting assets, and continue working long after the founder is no longer in the room?For Hitchinson, the answer is not simply better management. It is better architecture.Her approach challenges leaders to think beyond day-to-day operations and examine the structures beneath their organizations: ownership, capital, assets, decision rights, accountability, risk, succession, and the relationship between mission and the physical and financial infrastructure supporting it.That philosophy has emerged from more than 30 years of actually building and operating organizations rather than studying them from a distance.Hitchinson is the Founder and CEO of The Ivy Academy of Early Learning, with locations in Elgin and Geneva, Illinois, and Founder of the North End Youth Center, established in 2020 to extend the organization's work into youth development and community support.Rather than viewing these organizations solely as educational programs, Hitchinson sees them as examples of a larger operating philosophy: mission and infrastructure should never be separated.Her leadership philosophy emphasizes asset ownership, deliberate capital structure, organizational accountability, operational resilience, and long-term stewardship. She believes leaders have an obligation not merely to build successful organizations, but to construct institutions capable of surviving leadership transitions, economic disruption, regulatory change, and unforeseen crises.Her work increasingly centers around several principles: own the underlying assets, structure capital before crisis demands it, protect the mission through sound organizational design, build for the next generation, and never separate operations from the assets that make those operations possible.This philosophy also informs Hitchinson's work in real estate and community development.Since 2013, she has served as President of Harrington Builders Inc., where her work has included using real estate as a vehicle for community stability and affordable housing. Her broader real estate interests have reinforced a principle that has become central to her leadership platform: for many mission-driven organizations, ownership of the physical infrastructure beneath the mission can fundamentally change the organization's long-term security and strategic options.Her experience has also shaped her work with other founders, operators, and senior executives. Hitchinson increasingly focuses on helping leaders move from being the person who solves every problem to becoming the architect of systems in which accountability, authority, and ownership are intentionally distributed throughout the organization.Her leadership work examines what she describes as the leader-dependency loop-organizations in which capable teams remain dependent upon one individual because decision-making authority, institutional knowledge, accountability, or control has never been structurally transferred.Her message to leaders is straightforward: if an organization cannot function without its founder constantly intervening, the problem may not be the people. It may be the design.This thinking has become the foundation for Hitchinson's expanding consulting, speaking, and leadership-development work with mission-driven operators, founders, and executives.Early childhood education nevertheless remains an important part of her story-and one of the places where her philosophy was forged.Hitchinson founded The Ivy Academy of Early Learning in Elgin in 2011 and expanded the organization into Geneva in 2018. Through the Ivy Academy organizations and North End Youth Center, she and her teams have built educational and community programs serving children and families across multiple developmental stages.Her commitment to children and families also has a deeply personal origin. As the mother of a daughter with a disability, Hitchinson's experiences navigating education, healthcare, advocacy, and complex systems helped shape her understanding of stewardship, institutional responsibility, and the importance of building structures that work for the people who depend upon them.Earlier in her career, Hitchinson served as Area Director for PROaupair, a national organization specializing in professional au pair placements, including support for children with special needs. She also spent more than two decades in leadership at Betty's Daycare, overseeing operations in Hoffman Estates and Schaumburg, Illinois.Her academic background reflects the same intersection of people, organizations, and development that characterizes her professional work. Hitchinson earned a Master of Arts in Sociology from National Louis University, a Bachelor's Degree in Humanistic Sociology from Western Illinois University, graduating Magna Cum Laude, and an Associate's Degree in Child Development from William Rainey Harper College.Her professional interests now extend well beyond traditional childcare management and include organizational architecture, nonprofit and social-enterprise leadership, asset ownership, real estate strategy, capital structure, risk management, leadership accountability, succession, community development, and the creation of durable mission-driven institutions.Hitchinson is also expanding this philosophy internationally.Her work in Italy includes collaboration surrounding the adaptive reuse of property for community-centered initiatives supporting adults with developmental disabilities. The project reflects the same philosophy found throughout her work in the United States: identify an underutilized asset, align it with a genuine community need, create the appropriate operational structure around it, and build something designed to endure.She is also developing her thought leadership around ownership, organizational architecture, leadership dependency, and long-term stewardship through speaking, workshops, consulting, and writing.Throughout her career, Hitchinson has received numerous professional honors. She was selected as IAOTP's Top Founder and CEO of the Year for 2025 and subsequently received the Empowered Woman Award. In 2026, IAOTP selected her as Top CEO/Founder of the Decade, and she was inducted into Bombshell Boss Babes. Her selection for the Top 50 Fearless Leaders 2027 publication represents another chapter in that evolving body of work.Beyond her business interests, Hitchinson has maintained a longstanding commitment to advocacy and community engagement. She has served on a task force associated with the Illinois State Board of Education, contributed to work addressing the educational rights of children receiving special education services, and has been involved in organizations and initiatives supporting children, families, education, and community development.Yet Hitchinson increasingly defines impact differently than she did earlier in her career.For her, leadership is not ultimately measured by how indispensable a leader becomes.It is measured by what continues to function without them.Her evolving philosophy places common sense as the mechanism and stewardship as the purpose. Leadership requires the willingness to examine what actually works, accept responsibility for what does not, align assets with mission, identify risk before it becomes crisis, and construct systems capable of carrying the work forward.It is a philosophy built less around personal legacy than institutional durability.“The goal is not to build something that proves how much it needs you,” Hitchinson says.“The goal is to build something strong enough to outlast you.”As she enters the next phase of her career, Hitchinson continues to expand her work with founders, operators, executives, investors, and mission-driven organizations seeking to move beyond managing what exists and begin intentionally designing what comes next.Her message is simple:Own what matters.Structure what supports it.Protect the mission.Build for the next generation.For more information about Amy Aceto-Hitchinson, her speaking, consulting, leadership work, and current projects, please visit .About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. Selected professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields.Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an honorary member following an interview and selection process.IAOTP provides professional recognition and networking opportunities designed to connect accomplished leaders from around the world and support their continued professional growth and visibility.For more information on IAOTP, please visit .

Annette Natoli

IAOTP

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Amy Hitchinson Selected for IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders News Provided By IAOTP October 13, 2026, 12:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR



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