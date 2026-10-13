Felician University Explores Its Legacy And Vision In New America 250 Documentary

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) RUTHERFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A short film documents Felician University's contributions to education in America by honoring its history, showcasing present impact, and laying a foundation for the future.Felician University released an original documentary-style short film focused on the transformative educational pathway the university has built around its mission, values, and commitment to providing accessible education for all over the past 84 years, since its inception in 1942. The film features segments discussing the impact technology has in the fields of nursing, education, and business, and the need for institutional adoption of emerging tools, including AI.Like other higher education institutions, Felician is currently assessing the role of artificial intelligence in education and how it can positively increase a desire for experiential learning and impact the potential for greater collaboration within the classroom. Felician is embracing this challenge head-on by adopting and positioning AI as a tool that can further nurture a student's ability to think critically, confidently, and creatively both in their personal lives and in professional settings after graduation.With the development of a university-wide AI Task Force to help drive innovation, adoption, compliance and integration of AI tools across all disciplines at the university, Felician is continuing to execute a plan that fosters intelligence and accessibility to all things AI.Felician's goal for the future is ensuring today's educators and students are prepared to instruct and enter the workforce with the innovative mindset and skillset that will propel American business and industry through the next 250 years.Boilerplate (about the company):About Felician UniversityFelician University is committed to supporting academic success at any stage of life. With over 2,700 undergraduate, graduate, and adult education students enrolled across the Schools of Arts & Sciences, Business & Information Sciences, Nursing, and Education, Felician provides diverse learning experiences that equip all students with the skills to meet the demands of today's society. Over the past five years, Felician University has consistently ranked 3rd among private institutions in New Jersey for best value according to payscale and Money Magazine and has been recognized as one of the best college locations in New Jersey (#4) according to niche. Our Master of Science in Nursing program is ranked one of the best online graduate nursing programs in the nation by U.S. News and World Report and the Princeton Review. We are proud to be designated as a Military Friendly School (Gold Status) for the fifteenth year, a testament to our dedicated support of Veteran students. Our diversity as an HSI (Hispanic Serving Institution) and MSI (Minority Serving Institution), with underrepresented students comprising more than half of the student population, reflects our inclusive and supporting environment and earned us a spot on Washington Monthly's Top 100 HSI list (#30). With campuses in Rutherford and Lodi, New Jersey, our Franciscan values of respect for human dignity, compassion, and social justice are woven into the very foundation and development of tomorrow's leaders. Felician University is sponsored by Felician Sisters International. For more information, please visit .

Claudia Gahan

Acumen Media

+44 20 3553 3664

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Felician University Explores Its Legacy and Vision in New America 250 Documentary News Provided By Acumen Media October 13, 2026, 12:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Technology, World & Regional



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