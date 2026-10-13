Angela Cherry Selected For The Empowered Woman Award By IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Angela Cherry at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Angela Cherry, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Upruvd and President of SecureStream Pay Solutions, was recently selected for the Empowered Woman Award by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). IAOTP, a global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors accomplished and influential professionals each year.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Angela Cherry will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2026 Annual Awards Gala.Ms. Cherry is an award-winning business leader, entrepreneur, media personality, and creative force whose work spans fintech, fashion, and purpose-driven influence. She is the Co-Founder, President and CEO of Upruvd, a new fintech company. Upruvd is a specialty processor and concierge partner for businesses in complex industries, combining specialized expertise, intelligent technology, and transparent, long-term support.Raised on a farm in rural Middle Tennessee, Ms. Cherry developed a strong work ethic and sense of responsibility early in life. After choosing marriage and motherhood over a traditional college path, she faced the challenge of rebuilding her life as a single mother following divorce. Without a formal degree or a conventional route to executive leadership, she built a career through resilience, adaptability, and determination.Her professional journey began in administrative and legal roles. Encouraged by mentors who recognized her potential, she transitioned into business development in the payments industry, secured complex contracts, and distinguished herself among top national sales producers. Her performance and relationship-building abilities ultimately led investors to entrust her with the leadership and rebranding of the company now known as SecureStream Pay Solutions. As its President, she helped guide strategic growth and build a client-centered culture distinguished by transparent business practices, secure technology, and white-glove service. That experience helped shape the values and vision she now brings to Upruvd.Beyond fintech, Ms. Cherry has expanded her influence across fashion, media, and entertainment. As an accomplished runway and print model, she has walked New York Fashion Week, Miami Swim Week, and Paris Fashion Week. Her appearances on international runways, magazine covers, and Times Square billboards reinforce her message that ambition, confidence, and reinvention are not limited by age or background.She also serves on the Core Faculty of Voice to Influence, drawing on her experience in leadership, storytelling, and personal branding to help others communicate with authenticity and impact. As founder and host of the Fierce Frequency podcast, she amplifies stories of resilience, leadership, and reinvention. She is also an Executive Producer of The Cassandra Project, a trilogy of scripted short films examining the human consequences when women's voices are dismissed or not believed.Throughout her career, Ms. Cherry has received numerous awards and accolades. IAOTP recognized her as Top President and CEO of the Year in 2024 and selected her among its Top 50 Fearless Leaders of 2025, featuring her story in IAOTP's internationally best-selling book. She was also selected among The Top 100 Magazine's Top 100 in Finance in 2024 and featured on its cover; recognized by The Executive Lens among its Top 5 Outstanding Leaders of 2024; and named among The Victory Magazine's Most Influential Women Leaders to Watch in 2024. Under her leadership, SecureStream Pay Solutions earned Corporate Vision Global Business Awards recognition as Best ISO Credit Card Processing Company in both 2024 and 2025, as well as the Wealth & Finance FinTech Awards 2026 honor for Best Payment Processing Solutions – USA. Ms. Cherry has also appeared on a Nasdaq billboard in Times Square. She will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and will be honored for the Empowered Woman Award at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York this December.Ms. Cherry attributes her success to perseverance, work ethic, and mentors who saw her potential. She believes in empowering others, communicating effectively, and leading by example. Across business, fashion, media, and film, her work reflects a commitment to helping others find their voice and recognize that their beginnings do not determine their potential.For more information about IAOTP and the award, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects these top professionals.IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

Annette Natoli

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Angela Cherry Selected for the Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP News Provided By IAOTP October 13, 2026, 12:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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