Square Signs Releases 2026 Midterm Election Signage Guide

Campaign office storefront with window graphics, a feather flag, and an A-frame sign.

Research shows that political signs can make a difference.

CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With early voting for the 2026 midterm elections set to open in states across the country in the coming weeks, Square Signs, LLC, a leading online custom sign maker, has released its 2026 Midterm Election Signage Guide. The guide is designed to help candidates, local campaigns, and advocacy groups plan, design, and order their signage in time to reach voters before the first ballots are cast.Why Signs Still MatterPolitical signage remains among the most accessible and cost-effective tools available to campaigns. While yard signs are the most common material for most campaigns, supporting materials such as flyers, door hangers, brochures, buttons, pins, and retractable banners further enhance a campaign's visibility.What's Different in 2026Square Signs has shortlisted a few trends shaping this year's midterm cycle to help our customers deliver better results in their respective races.Campaigns are placing signage orders weeks ahead of previous cycles to get ahead of early voting calendars and avoid last-minute production crunches.The best designs feature bigger candidate names, fewer words, high-contrast color pairings, and a clean visual hierarchy that reads easily from a moving car.Campaigns are combining yard signs, large-format banners, and handout materials rather than relying on a single format to reach voters at multiple touchpoints.Demand has shifted toward heavier weights and weather-resistant materials that hold up from the campaign trail all the way to Election Day due to signs staying outdoors longer.Most Popular Sizes and MaterialsThe 18" x 24" corrugated plastic yard sign remains the most ordered political product.Longer campaigns are opting for sturdier 4mm and thicker corrugated stock, while larger 24" x 36" formats are popular for high-traffic streets and event venues.Large vinyl banners, aluminum signs for long-term outdoor placement, and retractable banner stands for indoor events round out the most requested items this cycle.Directly distributed campaign materials, such as buttons, pins, brochures, and postcards, are equally critical in shoring up voter support.Tips for Candidates and Local CampaignsCandidates, campaign staffers, and political organizations can benefit from the following tips to get a head start on their midterm campaigns:Order early. Signs should be in the ground before early voting begins, during the campaign, not on Election Day.Keep it simple. A name, an office, and a color scheme are enough. If a sign takes more than two seconds to read, it is doing too much.Prioritize contrast. Dark text on a light background, or the reverse, outperforms busy layouts and photos.Think in layers. Pair yard signs with door hangers and flyers for canvassing, and button pins and banners for events.Buy for the full calendar. Choose materials rated for months of outdoor exposure, so signs look sharp through the final stretch."The data confirms what campaigns have always sensed: visibility earns votes, especially in local races decided by narrow margins," said Arman Danielyan, CEO of Square Signs. "Our job is to make that visibility easy to get right. From a design tool that keeps layouts clean and readable to durable materials and fast turnaround, we want every campaign, whatever its size or budget, to be ready before the first vote is cast."About Square SignsSquare Signs, LLC is a Burbank, California-based custom sign manufacturer and printing company, founded in 2016. It offers an easy-to-use online sign design platform for businesses and individuals. The company produces a wide range of high-quality custom signage and marketing materials. These include metal and plastic signs, photo prints, decals, real estate signs, business cards, custom stationery, banner stands, flags, and more.

Arman Danielyan

Square Signs

+1 818-208-4578

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Square Signs Releases 2026 Midterm Election Signage Guide News Provided By Square Signs October 13, 2026, 12:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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