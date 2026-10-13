10 CENTS CAPITAL SDN BHD Explores Business Support Model Through VIVAMOMENTO Plans In Brazil

The proposed approach connects business planning with suppliers, technology, logistics and local operations, with São Paulo as the initial focus.

MALAYSIA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 10 CENTS CAPITAL SDN BHD is exploring a business support model through VIVAMOMENTO's planned development in Brazil, linking strategic planning with the practical resources needed to operate an e-commerce platform. The proposal focuses on helping the project connect with product suppliers, technology providers, warehousing and delivery services, and local operating resources.

According to the project outline, VIVAMOMENTO has selected Brazil as its first operating market, with São Paulo at the centre of its initial local plans. The platform is intended to combine product shopping, membership benefits and community interaction. Its planned approach seeks to maintain a relationship with consumers beyond individual purchases through ongoing use and feedback.

For the Malaysian investment holding company, the project offers a setting in which to examine how business support can translate into day-to-day operating capability. The proposed work addresses specific questions: which suppliers are suitable, how product availability connects with delivery, how to develop a team familiar with local consumers, and what might encourage customers to return after an initial purchase.

The company's stated investment approach considers business models, management execution and the capacity to respond to changing market conditions. Its areas of interest include digital technology, e-commerce, consumer services and business services. Within that approach, the VIVAMOMENTO proposal places particular emphasis on the connections between business planning, customer needs and the resources required to fulfil orders.

Connecting supply with delivery

The proposed resource coordination covers two connected areas. The first concerns products, brands and suppliers; the second involves technology, warehousing, delivery and customer service. VIVAMOMENTO is intended to provide the consumer-facing platform, while relevant service providers would support the processes needed to deliver purchases and respond to customer issues.

Under the outline, the value of these connections would depend on their practical performance. Suitable products, timely order delivery and effective handling of customer enquiries are identified as considerations for assessing the approach. Access to resources is therefore treated as part of the work required to establish operations, with its usefulness dependent on how those resources function together.

The proposal also recognises the relationship between marketing and the subsequent customer experience. Attracting users to a platform is one stage of development; encouraging them to use it again requires attention to the experience that follows. Product selection, fulfilment and service are among the operating questions the project intends to address alongside promotion and consumer engagement.

Local teams and merchant participation

VIVAMOMENTO's existing plans include product promotion, promotional offers, user feedback and brand cooperation. For potential Brazilian merchant partners, these activities could provide ways to reach consumers, test product interest and adjust services in response to feedback. These are intended uses of the platform, with their effectiveness still to be assessed through actual operations.

Local team development is another early priority. The outline highlights the need for people who understand Brazilian consumers and can support the relationship between the platform, its partners and customers. This places local operating knowledge alongside technology and supply arrangements in the project's initial development work.

The proposed support remains focused on the requirements of this individual business. Rather than beginning with a broad programme covering multiple enterprises, 10 CENTS CAPITAL SDN BHD intends to explore how resources can be connected around a defined project. The emphasis is on identifying what the business needs at its current stage and assessing whether the resulting arrangements help address those needs.

A phased basis for further development

According to the project plan, initial work will concentrate on platform optimisation, building the Brazilian team and expanding partner relationships. Any subsequent move into additional cities would be evaluated against operating results. The outline presents further geographic development as a decision to be informed by experience in the initial market.

VIVAMOMENTO remains a proposed application of the company's business support approach, with its operating model subject to market testing. For 10 CENTS CAPITAL SDN BHD, the central question is whether coordinated support can improve supply, delivery and customer service in practice. Experience from the project would help inform whether the approach could later be applied to other related businesses.

About 10 CENTS CAPITAL SDN BHD

10 CENTS CAPITAL SDN BHD is a Malaysian investment holding company focused on enterprise growth and long-term value creation. Its stated areas of interest include digital technology, e-commerce, consumer services and business services. The company's approach combines capital support, strategic planning and business resource coordination, with attention to management execution, operating quality and risk management.

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10 CENTS CAPITAL SDN BHD Explores Business Support Model Through VIVAMOMENTO Plans in Brazil News Provided By Veridiastrategic October 13, 2026, 12:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Technology



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