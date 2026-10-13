Dr. Sonia Noel Selected As Global Fashion Leader And Entrepreneur Of The Year By IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Sonia Noel at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For three decades, Caribbean fashion designer Sonia Noel has used fashion not only to create clothing, but also to build confidence, open doors and transform lives. That journey has now earned the Guyanese designer, entrepreneur and empowerment leader global recognition from the International Association of Top Professionals.Noel, founder of Guyana Fashion Week and the Women in Business Expo, is also a John Maxwell trained coach, international speaker and Amazon bestselling author of 11 books. Her work reaches far beyond the runway and reflects her belief that she is not only designing clothes. She is designing lives.She was selected as Global Fashion Leader and Entrepreneur of the Year for 2026 in recognition of her outstanding leadership, dedication and commitment to the fashion industry and the communities she serves.IAOTP is a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive selection process. Each year, IAOTP honors a select group of accomplished and influential professionals for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership, longevity, meaningful affiliations and community impact.Recipients are invited to attend IAOTP's annual awards gala, which celebrates distinguished professionals from around the world. More information about the gala is available at .Born in Guyana and proudly rooted in the Caribbean, Noel has built a global career that brings together fashion, entrepreneurship, mentorship, philanthropy and personal empowerment.She is the founder of Guyana Fashion Week, the Women in Business Expo, the Sonia Noel Foundation and several other cultural and entrepreneurial platforms that have advanced confidence, creativity, enterprise and purpose across Guyana, the Caribbean and beyond.Noel also founded the Women's Association for Sustainable Development to help develop strong, confident, intelligent and empowered women who are committed to building a progressive society.As a John Maxwell trained coach, international speaker and Amazon bestselling author of 11 books, Noel believes that true transformation begins within. Through her designs, books, programs and humanitarian initiatives, she encourages people to recognize their value, embrace their purpose and create meaningful lives.This philosophy is reflected in Confidence Becomes You, her signature empowerment program, and Beyond the Runway, her newspaper column and media platform. Through these initiatives, she explores the deeper human stories behind fashion and success while inspiring people to strengthen their confidence and pursue their fullest potential.Her work has taken Caribbean fashion across the world. Noel was the first Caribbean designer invited to speak at Brown University and on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., during Caribbean Heritage Month.At the invitation of the Government of India, she exhibited at a prominent trade fair in Madhya Pradesh. She also led the first Caribbean delegation of designers to the international fashion fair in Ningbo, China, and represented the Caribbean at the Caribbean Export Showcase in London during the 2012 Olympic Games.Her designs have appeared on runways throughout the Caribbean, Africa, Europe, Asia and the Americas. They have also been featured on major red carpets, including the Grammy Awards and Emmy Awards.Yet the heart of Noel's story lies not only in how far her designs have traveled, but also in how deeply her work has touched the lives of others.Through the Sonia Noel Foundation, she leads philanthropic initiatives that provide support, dignity and opportunities to vulnerable individuals and underserved communities. These include the Breadbasket Initiative, which provides food, assistance and empowerment to people experiencing difficult circumstances.For Noel, fashion has always been more than what a person wears. It is a powerful vehicle for dignity, confidence, economic empowerment and positive social change. Whether she is mentoring an emerging designer, creating opportunities for women in business, supporting a family or encouraging someone to believe in their potential, her work remains rooted in love and service.Her areas of expertise include fashion, event planning, leadership, entrepreneurship, strategic planning, public relations, marketing strategy, business development and public speaking.In recognition of her service and contributions to humanity, Noel received an honorary doctorate from Global Oved Dei Seminary and University.Throughout her distinguished career, she has received numerous awards and international recognitions for her accomplishments in fashion, business, empowerment and philanthropy. In 2026, she will also be considered for IAOTP's Empowered Woman Award and a feature in TIP, Top Industry Professionals Magazine.Noel will be honored for her selection at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City in December 2026.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, stated:“Choosing Dr. Sonia Noel for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala.”Noel attributes her success to persistence, purpose and the mentors who have supported and guided her throughout her journey. When she is not working, she enjoys spending time with her family.Looking ahead, she remains committed to expanding her global platform, growing her business and creating more opportunities for women, designers, entrepreneurs and underserved communities.From Guyana to the global stage, Sonia Noel's journey demonstrates what is possible when creativity is guided by purpose and success is used in service to others.Sonia Noel is based in Georgetown, Guyana.For more information, visit .About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks distinguished professionals from different industries.Selected professionals are given opportunities to collaborate, exchange ideas, serve as keynote speakers and influence others within their respective fields.IAOTP is not an organization that anyone can simply join. Professionals must be invited by the President or nominated by a distinguished honorary member, followed by an interview and selection process.IAOTP has recognized thousands of prestigious professionals around the world, helping them receive the recognition and credibility they deserve while strengthening their professional brands. The organization prides itself on creating a distinctive networking platform that connects accomplished professionals from around the world.For more information about IAOTP and its annual awards gala, visit or .

Annette Natoli

IAOTP

+ +1 212-634-4427

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Dr. Sonia Noel Selected as Global Fashion Leader and Entrepreneur of the Year by IAOTP News Provided By IAOTP October 13, 2026, 12:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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