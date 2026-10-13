Why Businesses Are Looking Beyond Traditional Lending To Meet Their Financing Needs

Beyond Traditional Lending for Complex Financing Needs

Bear Capital facilitates financing solutions for businesses seeking working capital, trade finance and project funding for viable commercial opportunities.

AUSTRALIA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Businesses with confirmed contracts, purchase orders or viable projects can still face challenges securing the capital required to proceed. These challenges often arise when financing needs fall outside conventional lending structures, particularly where funding is required for local or international procurement, supplier payments, project mobilisation, equipment acquisition, hotel financing, working capital and other project-related expenses before contractual payments are received.For businesses facing these circumstances, the challenge extends beyond access to capital. It involves identifying a financing structure that aligns with the transaction, intended use of funds, project timelines, cash-flow requirements and anticipated repayment source. Addressing this gap requires a financing approach that considers the specific commercial circumstances of each transaction. Bear Capital facilitates financing solutions tailored to these requirements, helping businesses identify funding structures suited to their commercial activities and project objectives.For some businesses, financing is required after a commercial opportunity has already been secured. A company may have an established customer, signed contract, purchase order or project, while the costs of fulfilling that commitment arise well before payment is received. This can put pressure on cash flow, even where the underlying transaction is commercially viable. Supplier deposits, procurement, equipment, transport, labour and other operating expenses may need to be funded before customer payments arrive.The challenge becomes more significant when the transaction involves several funding requirements rather than one straightforward borrowing need. A company may require capital for procurement while also managing receivables, contractual obligations, project expenditure or cross-border payment requirements.Working Capital Financing can support businesses that need to bridge the gap between expenditure and expected receipts. The financing structure can depend on the transaction value, payment cycle, use of funds, expected cash flow and available repayment source.For companies with broader commercial funding requirements, Corporate Financing Solutions can provide a framework for assessing how different funding needs fit together. Instead of treating each requirement independently, the financing discussion can consider the underlying transaction, contractual commitments, cash-flow profile and overall funding requirement.International transactions can introduce additional considerations. The transaction location, contractual arrangements, payment terms, procurement requirements and expected receipts may all influence the financing structure. Where funding is required for a defined development or commercial project, Project Financing will also be considered, depending on the project's structure and anticipated cash flows.Bear Capital facilitates financing solutions for businesses, investors, project developers and trade participants with defined commercial requirements. Depending on the transaction, potential financing structures include working capital financing, trade finance, project financing, receivables financing, bank guarantee financing, standby letter of credit financing, letter of credit financing and other structured arrangements.The aim is not to apply the same financing structure to every business. A transaction involving local or international procurement will require a different approach from a construction project, equipment acquisition or contract-backed working capital requirement. Any proposed structure should reflect the commercial purpose, funding amount, payment terms and anticipated source of repayment.For businesses seeking financing beyond conventional lending, clearly presenting the underlying commercial opportunity is an important first step. Bear Capital can help identify and facilitate suitable financing options based on the transaction and funding requirements, subject to the availability of suitable financing arrangements.Businesses with an existing contract, project, trade transaction or defined capital requirement can contact Bear Capital with the relevant transaction details, funding purpose and required amount.About Bear CapitalBear Capital provides financing solutions for businesses, investors, project developers and trade participants with commercial requirements. Its financing areas include working capital financing, trade finance, project financing, bank guarantees, standby letters of credit, letter of credit financing and structured financing arrangements, subject to transaction review and applicable requirements.Explore financing solutions for your business. Contact Bear Capital to discuss your project, trade or working capital requirements.

Franz Sagmeister

Bear Capital Group

+44 20 8040 4823

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Why Businesses Are Looking Beyond Traditional Lending to Meet Their Financing Needs News Provided By Bear Capital Group October 13, 2026, 12:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: World & Regional



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