Huntington Bancshares Incorporated / Key word(s): Expansion/Personnel

Huntington Bank Launches International Corporate Banking

13.10.2026 / 14:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bank expands capabilities to support global clients' U.S. growth and cross-border operations COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank continues to expand its corporate, specialty and government banking division with the addition of an international corporate banking group, which will deliver strategic value to foreign multinational companies and their U.S. subsidiaries entering or expanding in the U.S. by leveraging the bank's domestic platform.



The international corporate banking group will offer specialized expertise in lending, global trade, foreign exchange, cross-border payments and treasury solutions to deliver tailored financial support for clients' cross-border growth and operations. It will focus on U.S. subsidiaries and their global parent organizations. The group is led by industry veteran Suneel Gill, who recently joined Huntington as senior managing director with more than 20 years of experience in international banking. Later this year, Huntington will establish a representative office in London to support business development. "Suneel brings deep experience working with international clients and a strong track record of building relationships across global organizations," said Gordon DeKuyper, senior managing director of corporate, specialty and government banking. "His expertise will be instrumental as we expand our capabilities and take a more coordinated approach to serving companies operating across borders." By combining global market insights with local expertise, the group will help clients navigate international complexities, manage risk and access capital across key regions. This effort aligns with rising foreign direct investment into the U.S., including a growing number of foreign companies establishing or expanding U.S. operations. "The launch of our international corporate banking group marks an important step in the continued growth of our commercial banking capabilities," said Scott Kleinman, president of Huntington Commercial Bank. "As more foreign companies invest in and expand across the U.S., we're excited to support their ambitions by delivering the insights, connectivity and banking solutions they need to succeed." About Huntington Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $284 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. A top 10 U.S. commercial bank, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Founded in 1866, Huntington operates over 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating nationally. Visit Huntington for more information.



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