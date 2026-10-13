Suhail Nayyar Opens Up On Cultivating Sense Of Detachment

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actor Suhail Nayyar, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Udta Teer', has walked down the memory lane, has spoken about his sense of detachment.

The actor spoke with IANS in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of his upcoming film, and his other projects.

He shared that he looks at his work very objectively, and is aware that as an actor not much is in his control beyond his performance.

When asked how he cultivates the sense of detachment, he said,“You get to know while doing it because in screen acting, you don't have a lot in your hands. What take will be selected by the editor, if your best acting is not selected, if it is cut, you never know, and you are not in control of that. You can't be attached to the result. You can be attached to the character But attachment to the result is not a healthy thing”.

He told IANS,“Sometimes, I have seen in my performances that there was a slow-mo shot, a certain background music, and that makes the performance good. But I didn't walk in slow-mo, I wasn't imagining the rhythm, it just happened. A lot of people contributed to it. When you think like this, you start getting detached”.

“It's not like I don't care. Whatever it is, you learn, I think it's the right way. You don't go crazy in happiness, You don't go crazy when things don't go your way. You keep going”, he added.

Talking about 'Udta Teer', the film combines patriotism and comedy, with Suhail Nayyar reportedly playing a negative character.

The film is set to release in cinemas on October 23, 2026.