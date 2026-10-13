SIP Stoppage Ratio Falls To 78.5 Pc In Sep As Monthly Inflows Hit Record High

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The proportion of systematic investment plans (SIPs) that were stopped or completed also called SIP stoppage ratio fell in September to 78.5 per cent from 81.1 per cent in August even as monthly SIP inflows hit a fresh high, according to the latest data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

The data indicated that fewer SIPs were discontinued or reached their scheduled tenure, while new registrations moderated. Monthly SIP contributions rose to a record Rs 32,490 crore in September from Rs 32,297 crore in August.

The increase was just 0.6 per cent amounting to Rs 193 crore on a monthly basis, while SIP inflows were approximately 10.7 percent higher compared with September 2025, when contributions stood at Rs 29,361 crore.

AMFI data showed 49.68 lakh SIPs were discontinued or completed in September, down from 53.82 lakh in August, while new SIP registrations fell to 63.26 lakh from 66.40 lakh down 4.7 per cent.

Since the number of SIPs discontinued or completed fell faster than new registrations, the stoppage ratio declined by approximately 2.5 percentage points.

SIP stoppage ratio is calculated by dividing the number of SIPs discontinued or completed during a month by the number of new SIPs registered in the same period.

The stoppage ratio should not be interpreted as the percentage of existing investors who stopped investing because AMFI's figures include SIPs that have completed their scheduled tenure.

India's wealth‐management sector is expected to expand about 2.5 times to $436 billion by 2034 as financialisation, global diversification and rising demand for professional advice reshape investor needs, another report said in September.

SIP-led investing is also bringing more investors into financial markets, with Mutual funds remaining the largest scale driver, with quarterly average industry AUM reaching approximately Rs 77.98 lakh crore in FY26, the report noted.

-IANS

aar/pk