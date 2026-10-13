Telangana Congress Names Observers For Voter Enrolment In Two Graduate MLC Constituencies

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 13 (IANS) Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Tuesday appointed observers for the enrolment of graduate voters in connection with the ensuing elections to the Telangana Legislative Council from two Graduates' Constituencies.

TPCC President B. Mahesh Kumar Goud named 43 observers for Hyderabad- Rangareddy- Mahabubnagar Constituency and 34 observers for Warangal- Khammam- Nalgonda Constituency.

The TPCC chief asked appointed observers to coordinate and consult with all concerned leaders and stakeholders across the respective districts and ensure that the enrolment of graduate voters is carried out effectively, in the true letter and spirit of the party's objectives.

The observers for Hyderabad- Rangareddy- Mahabubnagar Constituency include Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's brother Anumula Thirupathi Reddy, ministers Vakiti Srihari, Jupally Krishna Rao, senior leader and government advisor V. Hanumantha Rao, MPs Anil Kumar Yadav and Mallu Ravi.

The observers for Warangal- Khammam- Nalgonda Constituency include Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, P. Srinivasa Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Voter enrolment in the two constituencies began last month with the issue of public notice under Rule 31(3) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

The electoral rolls will be prepared afresh with November 1, 2026, as the qualifying date. Those who previously registered as voters must also register afresh.

The Election Commission of India has announced that two vacancies are due in March 2027 and must be filled by conducting biennial elections.

An applicant must have completed a degree or an equivalent diploma at least three years before the qualifying date. The applicant must also be an ordinary resident of the area covered by the relevant Graduates constituency.

As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission, draft electoral rolls will be published on November 25, 2026. Final electoral rolls are due for publication on December 30, 2026.

The ruling Congress party has already announced candidates for both constituencies.

Sama Rammohan Reddy will be the party candidate from the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency, while Ramreddy Sarvotham Reddy will contest on the Congress ticket from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency.