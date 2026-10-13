Assam Tea Workers To Get Special 20 Pc Bonus Ahead Of Durga Puja: Himanta Biswa Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 13 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced a special bonus of 20 per cent for tea garden workers across more than 800 tea estates in the state ahead of Durga Puja, describing the initiative as a festive gift for the tea community.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Sarma said the bonus would help tea workers celebrate the festival with their families and participate in the festivities during the Navratri and Durga Puja period.

"On the sacred occasion of Navratri, a gift of joy for the brothers and sisters of our tea community," the Chief Minister said in his post on X.

He added that the special 20 per cent bonus would be distributed across more than 800 tea gardens in Assam before Durga Puja to ensure that workers could enjoy the celebrations with their loved ones.

The announcement underlines the state government's focus on the welfare of tea garden workers, a significant section of Assam's workforce whose contribution remains central to the state's tea industry and economy.

Assam is one of India's leading tea-producing states, with tea estates spread across the Brahmaputra and Barak valleys.

The industry provides employment to a large workforce, including generations of workers living in tea garden settlements.

Festival bonuses are an important source of additional income for tea workers, helping them meet increased household expenditure during major celebrations.

The announcement is expected to bring relief to eligible workers preparing for the festive season.

Durga Puja, celebrated with particular enthusiasm across Assam and other parts of eastern India, follows the nine-day Navratri festival and is marked by community gatherings, religious ceremonies and cultural programmes.

Chief Minister Sarma's announcement comes ahead of the festival period, when demand for household goods, clothing and other essential items typically rises as families prepare for celebrations.

However, details regarding the precise distribution schedule, the eligibility criteria for workers and the arrangements for implementing the special bonus across the tea estates were not immediately available.

The announcement is expected to be closely watched by tea garden workers and industry stakeholders as the state prepares for the festive season.