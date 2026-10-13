UP SHOCKER! Wife Leaves With Lover, Man Climbs Mobile Tower In Haridwar With One Condition

A man from Uttar Pradesh climbed a cell phone tower in Haridwar and wouldn't come down until his wife was brought there. He did this after finding out that his wife had run away with her lover. The strangely dramatic incident took place in Shivalik Nagar on Tuesday, and police and government workers had to step in and try to get him to stop.

Turns out, the man, reportedly distressed over his wife leaving him, had travelled to Haridwar after learning that she had allegedly eloped with another man from Uttar Pradesh and come to the city. He then climbed a tower in the Shivalik Nagar area and was promptly spotted by local residents.

The cops arrived at the scene shortly after learning of the incident and started working to securely lower him. But the man refused to move from his stance, so their first attempts were futile.

He insisted that his wife be brought to the spot, making it clear that he would not climb down until she arrived. His demand left the police with the task of keeping him calm while trying to convince him to end the stand-off.

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पत्नी प्रेमी संग हुई फरार तो टावर पर चढ गया पति

हरिद्वार के शिवालिक नगर में एक युवक की पत्नी अपने प्रेमी संग फरार हो गई। जिससे नाराज होकर युवक टॉवर पर चढ़ गया और फिर पुलिस से अपनी पत्नी को बुलाने की मांग करने दगा। घटना के बाद मौके पर लोगों की भीड़ जुट गई। युवक को सुरक्षित नीचे उतारने के लिए पुलिस की कार्रवाई पर नजर बनी हुई है।

- Bhupi Panwar (@askbhupi) October 12, 2026

Administrators and police officers continued to try to convince the man to come down. Despite several attempts to reason with him, the guy continued to sit on the tower for hours.

Strangely enough, the stand-off eventually came to an end as evening turned to night. After spending hours on the tower, the man climbed down on his own as darkness fell, bringing the tense episode to a close.