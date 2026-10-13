'Can't Treat As Minor Offence': Keralam Plans Special Law For Drunk Drivers After Fatal Nedumbassery Crash

Keralam is considering a special law to impose stricter punishment on drivers who cause fatal road accidents while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Transport Minister CP John told the state Assembly on Tuesday. Replying to a submission by CV Santhakumar, the minister said the government was consulting legal experts on the proposed legislation. He said such cases should not be treated as minor offences arising from negligence and stressed that those responsible must face stringent action.

The proposed measures could include imprisonment and vehicle confiscation for drivers who cause deaths while driving under the influence of intoxicants. However, the legislation is still under consideration, and the government has not announced its final provisions.

Nedumbassery crash puts drunk driving under scrutiny

The announcement comes days after three youngsters, two women and a man aged around 21, were killed in a crash at Nedumbassery near Kochi.

The investigation into the fatal car crash near Nedumbassery that claimed three lives in the early hours of Sunday widened on Monday, with police arresting two more college students who were travelling in the car and the Excise Department registering cases against three bars for allegedly serving liquor to the youths, who are below the legally mandated age for alcohol consumption.

The newly arrested students, identified as Ameer and Joel, both 20 and natives of Alappuzha, were occupants of the luxury Mini Cooper driven by Suhail Sajeev (19) of Kakkanad.

Sajeev and another passenger, Ninav (19), who was seated in the front passenger seat, were arrested on Sunday. The police confirmed that all four occupants of the car were college students.

Ameer and Joel allegedly fled the accident spot by boarding another vehicle after the collision.

"The three co-passengers were aware that the driver was drunk. So they have been booked for allegedly abetting the crime by allowing Sajeev to drive the car under the influence of alcohol," the Nedumbasserry police said on Monday.

According to police, the co-passengers neither warned Sajeev against driving after consuming alcohol nor objected to his alleged excessive speeding.

During the evidence collection at the accident site, Sajeev told investigators that he was driving at around 120 km/h or faster after negotiating a curve. He claimed that he had pressed the brakes hard, but they failed to engage before the Mini Cooper rammed into the scooter carrying the victims from behind. The impact shattered the car's windshield instantly.

Sajeev was unable to recall the direction in which the victims were thrown or provide details of the collision at the scene. He had also reportedly confronted local residents who questioned him after the crash, dismissing their concerns by saying, "Isn't this the airport road? What is wrong with driving fast here? My father will take care of it".

Meanwhile, the police will seek the help of authorised BMW technicians to retrieve and analyse data from the car's Event Data Recorder (EDR).

The examination is expected to establish whether the brakes were applied, how long the accelerator was engaged and what steering inputs were recorded.

Investigators will also attempt to retrieve any onboard dash footage covering the final 30 seconds before the crash.

In a parallel investigation, the Excise Department registered cases against the licensees and managers of three bar hotels - Daya in Kadavanthra, Monsoon Empress in Palarivattom and Courtyard by Marriott in Nedumbassery for allegedly serving liquor to the youths.

The students are suspected to have consumed alcohol at the three establishments between 9.30 pm on Saturday and 1.30 am on Sunday, before the fatal collision.

The establishments were booked under Section 15B of the Kerala Abkari Act, which prohibits the sale of liquor to persons below the state's legal drinking age of 23, and Section 56(b) for alleged violations of permit conditions. The action followed strict directions from Excise Minister M Liju.

Sources with the Ernakulam Excise Division said that the department would seek custody of the accused for questioning.

"The accused persons will have to be questioned. We will be seeking their custody for interrogation. A detailed report will be submitted to the Excise Commissioner," a senior excise officer said.

The bars, which violated the rules, face fines of up to 25,000. The Excise Commissioner also has the authority to suspend their licences.

The incident had triggered high drama at the hospital on Sunday when Sajeev was brought for a medical examination.

A video has surfaced in which an agitated youth attempted to assault him, asking, "Where is your father, man?" The police intervened and escorted him away.

Meanwhile, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has initiated proceedings to cancel Sajeev's driving licence as the investigation into the crash continues.

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According to the report, an allegedly overspeeding Mini Cooper, reportedly driven by a 19-year-old under the influence of alcohol, rammed into their scooter. The incident renewed concerns about drunk driving, speeding and the enforcement of road safety rules.

The proposed law aims to ensure that fatal crashes involving intoxicated drivers attract stricter consequences. The government is yet to clarify how the proposed legislation would differ from existing legal provisions.

Kerala to launch Road Safety Mission

John also announced plans to establish a Road Safety Mission aimed at significantly reducing road accidents across the state. The Chief Minister will head the mission, while the Transport Minister will serve as its co-chairman.

A governing council will include ministers handling the Home, General Education, Higher Education, Health, Social Justice, Youth Affairs, Local Self-Government, Public Works, Labour and Revenue departments.

A mission directorate will be established under the council to coordinate and implement road safety initiatives.

The minister said around 4,000 people die in road accidents in Kerala every year. Although the government could not promise to eliminate every accident, he said the proposed mission would work towards reducing fatalities substantially.

Accident-prone roads to receive priority

The government is also examining accident-prone stretches ahead of the upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage season, when traffic volumes are expected to increase.

John said the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) had conducted a study in line with guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The study identified hazardous locations and road conditions contributing to accidents.

The government is particularly concerned about the increasing number of crashes on the MC Road stretch between Adoor Enathu and Pandalam.

Identified risks include dangerous curves, missing pedestrian footpaths, inadequate road markings on stretches where vehicles tend to speed, insufficient signage at overtaking junctions and heavy vehicles parked close to curves.

The minister said urgent steps would be taken to address these problems. Road improvement projects will be prioritised according to accident risks and funded through the Road Safety Fund.

Focus on prevention and enforcement

The proposed law and Road Safety Mission form part of the government's broader effort to tackle road deaths through stricter enforcement and safer road infrastructure.

The government is expected to continue reviewing accident-prone locations and coordinating with relevant departments to improve road safety.

The final impact of the proposed measures will depend on the legislation's provisions, enforcement and implementation of the planned road improvements.

(With inputs from agencies)