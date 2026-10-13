Palestinian Envoy Welcomes UK Shift on Israel, Urges Enforcement
(MENAFN) Palestinian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Husam Zomlot has welcomed what he described as a shift in British policy toward Israel’s occupation, saying London is moving from issuing condemnations to taking practical measures against illegal settlements.
Zomlot said the change was reflected in Britain’s plans to prohibit imports from Israeli settlements and impose restrictions on businesses involved in their construction and expansion across the occupied West Bank. He stressed, however, that the effectiveness of these measures would depend on their implementation.
“The UK government policy has improved, and now we see action rather than just words and statements and condemnations, and we see clear definition of the situation,” Zomlot told Anadolu.
The diplomatic developments have heightened tensions between London and Tel Aviv. Israel responded to Britain’s announced plans by ordering the closure of the British consulate general in occupied East Jerusalem.
On October 8, the British government announced that the diplomatic building would continue operating under the name UK Mission, Jerusalem, despite the withdrawal of some staff.
Zomlot described Britain’s latest steps as significant because they signal a move toward measures intended to create tangible consequences for Israel’s occupation. He said the priority now is to ensure that the announced restrictions are applied effectively rather than remaining political commitments.
“It’s very real and not just words,” he said. “The issue now is enforcement, implementation.”
The ambassador’s remarks highlight the importance of follow-through as Britain advances its proposed restrictions on settlement-related trade and business activity. While the announcements represent a change in the government’s stated approach, their practical impact will depend on how the measures are enforced.
Zomlot said the change was reflected in Britain’s plans to prohibit imports from Israeli settlements and impose restrictions on businesses involved in their construction and expansion across the occupied West Bank. He stressed, however, that the effectiveness of these measures would depend on their implementation.
“The UK government policy has improved, and now we see action rather than just words and statements and condemnations, and we see clear definition of the situation,” Zomlot told Anadolu.
The diplomatic developments have heightened tensions between London and Tel Aviv. Israel responded to Britain’s announced plans by ordering the closure of the British consulate general in occupied East Jerusalem.
On October 8, the British government announced that the diplomatic building would continue operating under the name UK Mission, Jerusalem, despite the withdrawal of some staff.
Zomlot described Britain’s latest steps as significant because they signal a move toward measures intended to create tangible consequences for Israel’s occupation. He said the priority now is to ensure that the announced restrictions are applied effectively rather than remaining political commitments.
“It’s very real and not just words,” he said. “The issue now is enforcement, implementation.”
The ambassador’s remarks highlight the importance of follow-through as Britain advances its proposed restrictions on settlement-related trade and business activity. While the announcements represent a change in the government’s stated approach, their practical impact will depend on how the measures are enforced.
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