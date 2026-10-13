FIFA Faces Scrutiny Over Undisclosed Infantino Compensation
(MENAFN) FIFA President Gianni Infantino received an additional $1.76 million in compensation in 2024 from the company organizing the 2026 World Cup, according to a report that raised questions about whether the payments were adequately disclosed under the governing body's transparency rules.
The reported payments were separate from Infantino’s salary from FIFA, which is based in Switzerland and publicly listed in the organization’s annual financial report. The additional compensation came from FWC2026 US Inc., the company established to manage preparations for the 2026 tournament.
FIFA’s 2024 annual report recorded Infantino’s compensation at 4.274 million Swiss francs, equivalent to approximately $5.13 million. However, a filing submitted to the US Internal Revenue Service showed that he received another $1.76 million from the World Cup organizing company during the same year.
Miguel Maduro, a former chairman of FIFA’s governance committee, questioned the lack of public disclosure surrounding the additional payments and called for an independent investigation into the matter.
“It is a clear contravention of the rules if he is paid other amounts by companies related to FIFA and it is not made public. The FIFA statutes impose an obligation of full transparency,” Maduro told the newspaper.
The report also indicated that $626,229 of the additional compensation Infantino received in 2024 was categorized as “other reportable compensation,” raising further questions about how the payments were classified and disclosed.
FIFA rejected claims that it had violated its statutes, maintaining that the organization had complied with the applicable reporting obligations. The governing body said the president’s remuneration package, including contractual benefits, was determined by its compensation subcommittee.
A FIFA spokesperson defended the reporting process, stating: “These benefits are reported to the US authorities in line with reporting requirements,” the spokesperson said.
The issue centers on the distinction between compensation disclosed in FIFA’s annual report and payments reported separately to US authorities through the World Cup organizing company. The reported figures have prompted questions about whether the arrangement meets FIFA’s own transparency standards, although the organization denies breaching its rules.
The reported payments were separate from Infantino’s salary from FIFA, which is based in Switzerland and publicly listed in the organization’s annual financial report. The additional compensation came from FWC2026 US Inc., the company established to manage preparations for the 2026 tournament.
FIFA’s 2024 annual report recorded Infantino’s compensation at 4.274 million Swiss francs, equivalent to approximately $5.13 million. However, a filing submitted to the US Internal Revenue Service showed that he received another $1.76 million from the World Cup organizing company during the same year.
Miguel Maduro, a former chairman of FIFA’s governance committee, questioned the lack of public disclosure surrounding the additional payments and called for an independent investigation into the matter.
“It is a clear contravention of the rules if he is paid other amounts by companies related to FIFA and it is not made public. The FIFA statutes impose an obligation of full transparency,” Maduro told the newspaper.
The report also indicated that $626,229 of the additional compensation Infantino received in 2024 was categorized as “other reportable compensation,” raising further questions about how the payments were classified and disclosed.
FIFA rejected claims that it had violated its statutes, maintaining that the organization had complied with the applicable reporting obligations. The governing body said the president’s remuneration package, including contractual benefits, was determined by its compensation subcommittee.
A FIFA spokesperson defended the reporting process, stating: “These benefits are reported to the US authorities in line with reporting requirements,” the spokesperson said.
The issue centers on the distinction between compensation disclosed in FIFA’s annual report and payments reported separately to US authorities through the World Cup organizing company. The reported figures have prompted questions about whether the arrangement meets FIFA’s own transparency standards, although the organization denies breaching its rules.
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