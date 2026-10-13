Global Militaries Restrict Foreign Electric Vehicles Over Security Concerns
(MENAFN) Military installations and sensitive defense facilities in several countries are tightening restrictions on foreign-made electric and connected vehicles amid concerns that their advanced technologies could expose sensitive information or create opportunities for surveillance.
The measures have been introduced across Europe, North America and Asia, with major Turkish defense companies also adopting similar restrictions. These include Aselsan, Roketsan, Havelsan and Turkish Aerospace Industries' (TAI) Engine Industries (TEI) subsidiary.
Security specialists have raised concerns about the data collected by modern electric vehicles and other connected cars. Equipped with external cameras, sophisticated sensors, powerful microphones and real-time GPS tracking, these vehicles can gather detailed information about their surroundings and transmit it to servers operated by manufacturers.
Such capabilities have prompted concerns that vehicles entering military compounds could inadvertently record sensitive infrastructure, personnel movements or other information of potential intelligence value. Authorities are therefore examining how to limit possible data exposure at sites where protecting operational information is a priority.
Poland introduced restrictions in February 2026, prohibiting Chinese vehicles from entering military installations over concerns about potential surveillance. The Polish military also barred defense personnel from connecting their mobile devices to the infotainment systems of Chinese-made cars, describing the measures as necessary to safeguard defense infrastructure used by NATO allies.
Similar precautions have been introduced in Czechia, where Chinese-made vehicles, including certain Tesla and Volvo models manufactured in China, have been restricted from military facilities and surrounding security zones.
The restrictions have also extended beyond military installations into parts of the industrial sector. ORLEN Group, a major energy company, prohibited Chinese-assembled vehicles from entering or parking at its petrochemical refinery sites, reflecting concerns about the security of critical infrastructure.
Germany has also introduced parking restrictions involving Chinese vehicles at certain military and intelligence facilities. Reports indicate that the parking area at the Bundeswehr Operational Command in Schwielowsee, near Potsdam, does not permit Chinese cars, although their owners can use designated alternative parking areas.
Comparable restrictions have reportedly been implemented at facilities belonging to Germany's Federal Intelligence Service, known as the BND.
The measures reflect growing scrutiny of connected vehicle technology as governments assess the security implications of devices capable of continuously collecting and transmitting data. While modern vehicles offer advanced navigation, monitoring and communication features, those same capabilities have raised questions about their use around sensitive government and defense locations.
Restrictions differ by country and facility, with some authorities focusing on access to military compounds, while others have extended controls to nearby security zones or critical industrial sites. The developments highlight the increasing importance of data protection in defense planning as connected vehicles become more widespread.
The measures have been introduced across Europe, North America and Asia, with major Turkish defense companies also adopting similar restrictions. These include Aselsan, Roketsan, Havelsan and Turkish Aerospace Industries' (TAI) Engine Industries (TEI) subsidiary.
Security specialists have raised concerns about the data collected by modern electric vehicles and other connected cars. Equipped with external cameras, sophisticated sensors, powerful microphones and real-time GPS tracking, these vehicles can gather detailed information about their surroundings and transmit it to servers operated by manufacturers.
Such capabilities have prompted concerns that vehicles entering military compounds could inadvertently record sensitive infrastructure, personnel movements or other information of potential intelligence value. Authorities are therefore examining how to limit possible data exposure at sites where protecting operational information is a priority.
Poland introduced restrictions in February 2026, prohibiting Chinese vehicles from entering military installations over concerns about potential surveillance. The Polish military also barred defense personnel from connecting their mobile devices to the infotainment systems of Chinese-made cars, describing the measures as necessary to safeguard defense infrastructure used by NATO allies.
Similar precautions have been introduced in Czechia, where Chinese-made vehicles, including certain Tesla and Volvo models manufactured in China, have been restricted from military facilities and surrounding security zones.
The restrictions have also extended beyond military installations into parts of the industrial sector. ORLEN Group, a major energy company, prohibited Chinese-assembled vehicles from entering or parking at its petrochemical refinery sites, reflecting concerns about the security of critical infrastructure.
Germany has also introduced parking restrictions involving Chinese vehicles at certain military and intelligence facilities. Reports indicate that the parking area at the Bundeswehr Operational Command in Schwielowsee, near Potsdam, does not permit Chinese cars, although their owners can use designated alternative parking areas.
Comparable restrictions have reportedly been implemented at facilities belonging to Germany's Federal Intelligence Service, known as the BND.
The measures reflect growing scrutiny of connected vehicle technology as governments assess the security implications of devices capable of continuously collecting and transmitting data. While modern vehicles offer advanced navigation, monitoring and communication features, those same capabilities have raised questions about their use around sensitive government and defense locations.
Restrictions differ by country and facility, with some authorities focusing on access to military compounds, while others have extended controls to nearby security zones or critical industrial sites. The developments highlight the increasing importance of data protection in defense planning as connected vehicles become more widespread.
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