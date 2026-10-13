Important Notice To Long-Term Shareholders Of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB) Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) And Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT): Grabar Law Office Is Investigating Claims On Your Behalf

Why? On October 8, 2026, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (“OCC”) issued a Consent Order against American Express National Bank relating to deficiencies in the Bank's Bank Secrecy Act/anti-money laundering (“BSA/AML”) compliance program. The OCC stated that the deficiencies resulted in violations involving the Bank's BSA/AML program, suspicious activity reporting, customer due diligence, and customer identification procedures.

According to the OCC, the Bank failed to establish and maintain a reasonably designed BSA/AML compliance program and had systemic internal-control gaps, weaknesses in independent testing, and deficiencies in BSA/AML training. The OCC further identified deficiencies relating to customer due diligence, customer identification procedures, suspicious-activity monitoring and reporting, internal audit, staffing and training.

According to the OCC, From approximately June 2014 through approximately May 2025, American Express National Bank processed approximately $13 billion in suspected trade-based money laundering (“TBML”) activity , including suspicious card charges and repayments of those charges.

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB).

What is This Investigation About? This investigation concerns possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other alleged misconduct by certain officers and directors of the Company.

Current Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB) shareholders who have held Coastal shares since prior to October 28, 2024, are encouraged visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever.

What is Alleged? A recently filed federal securities fraud class action alleges that Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB), through certain of its current and former executives, made materially false and misleading statements concerning the growth and credit quality of Coastal's CCBX business, the adequacy of the Company's risk-management and credit-monitoring practices, and the credit protections provided by CCBX partner indemnification agreements. Specifically, that complaint alleges that, while Coastal represented that CCBX growth was being pursued in a disciplined manner with an emphasis on credit quality and risk management, defendants failed to disclose that: 1) the credit quality of a substantial CCBX partner loan portfolio consisting of approximately $500 million in loans , or nearly 23% of all CCBX loans, had materially deteriorated; 2) the deterioration exposed Coastal to significant credit losses despite representations concerning the protections provided by CCBX partner indemnification agreements; and 3) Coastal's risk-management and credit-monitoring practices were allegedly inadequate to identify, properly account for and mitigate the deterioration and resulting risks.

The truth was revealed when, on July 30, 2026 , Coastal announced its second-quarter 2026 financial results and reported a surprise GAAP net loss of $42.1 million , driven primarily by a $68.8 million credit expense associated with a single CCBX partner relationship. Coastal also disclosed that the affected portfolio consisted of approximately $ 500 million in underlying loans , together with the related reimbursement exposure. The complaint additionally alleges that Chief Executive Officer Eric M. Sprink sold approximately $12 million of Coastal common stock during the Class Period, while former CFO Joel Edwards sold approximately $3.8 million. It is alleged that those sales occurred before the deterioration of the CCBX partner portfolio and Coastal's resulting exposure were disclosed to investors.

What Can You Do Now? If you have owned Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB) shares since prior to October 28, 2024, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. #CoastalFinancial #CCB $CCB

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders.

What is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether Erasca's directors and senior executives maintained appropriate oversight, disclosure controls, compliance procedures, and risk-management systems relating to the Company's public statements concerning ERAS-0015, a pan-RAS molecular glue candidate being developed for the treatment of RAS-mutant solid tumors.

If you are a current Erasca (NASDAQ: ERAS) shareholder who has held shares since prior to January 14, 2025, you seek corporate governance reforms, damages on behalf of the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call us at 267-507-6085.

What is Alleged? According to a recently filed federal securities class action Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS), through certain of its officers, made materially misleading statements and omissions concerning ERAS-0015. Among other things, the underlying class action complaint alleges that: Erasca publicly promoted ERAS-0015 as a potential "best-in-class" therapy and made repeated comparisons between ERAS-0015 and Revolution Medicines' RMC-6236; the Company's public disclosures allegedly relied upon improper comparisons to RMC-6236; Erasca allegedly faced intellectual property, patent, and trade-secret-related risks associated with those comparisons and related disclosures; investors allegedly were not adequately informed of those risks; and certain positive statements regarding ERAS-0015 allegedly lacked a reasonable basis when made.

On April 27, 2026, Erasca disclosed that it had received correspondence from counsel for Revolution Medicines alleging, among other things, patent infringement, trade-secret-related issues, and allegedly improper comparative statements concerning ERAS-0015 and RMC-6236. Later that same day, Erasca disclosed preliminary Phase 1 clinical data regarding ERAS-0015 and reported that one patient who received ERAS-0015 had died after experiencing pneumonitis that progressed following withdrawal of supportive care. The Company also disclosed that comparisons between ERAS-0015 and other product candidates were based on cross-study analyses rather than head-to-head clinical trials and that such comparisons were inherently limited. Following these disclosures, Erasca's share price experienced a substantial decline.

What Can You Do Now? If you are a current Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) shareholder and have held shares since prior to January 14, 2025, you can seek corporate governance reforms, damages on behalf of the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call us at 267-507-6085. #Erasca #ERAS $ERAS

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT).

What is The Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) , shares prior to November 6, 2025 , and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

What is Alleged? It is alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), through certain of its executives, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements regarding Planet Fitness' national rollout of an increase to its Black Card membership tier pricing and touting the ability to continue the prior year's marketing campaign. Defendants relied upon expected membership volume growth and rate increases to present an overly rosy three-year growth algorithm. Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company's brand health, its“We Are All Strong on This Planet” marketing messaging, and its purportedly resilient high-value, low-price (“HVLP”) subscription business model. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Planet Fitness' customer acquisition and marketing metrics. Notably, the Company's updated marketing messaging was failing to resonate with, and was actively intimidating, its core target demographic of fitness beginners and casual gym-goers. As a result, Planet Fitness was experiencing a significant headwind in net member joins during its peak first-quarter sign-up period that rendered its previously issued fiscal 2026 guidance and long-term financial targets unachievable. Instead, Planet Fitness would be required to restructure its marketing strategy, losing the gains they praised from continuing the same marketing campaign, and entirely halt the planned Black Card price increase which sale projections were premised upon. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Planet Fitness' securities at artificially inflated prices.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) , shares prior to November 6, 2025 , and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #PlanetFitness #PLNT $PLNT

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Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

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