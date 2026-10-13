Mineros Reports Strong Q3 2026 Gold Production Of 62,565 Ounces Raises Full-Year Guidance To 235,000-245,000 Ounces
|Operation / metric
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|Change
|9M 2026
|9M 2025
|Change
|Nechí Property (Colombia)
|Gold produced (oz)
|24,555
|22,783
|7.8
|%
|67,122
|66,886
|0.4
|%
|Silver produced (oz)
|932
|2,136
|(56.4
|%)
|4,908
|6,241
|(21.4
|%)
|Hemco Property (Nicaragua)
|Gold - Industrial (oz)
|5,499
|5,578
|(1.4
|%)
|18,211
|18,647
|(2.3
|%)
|Gold - BMP3(oz)
|32,511
|26,501
|22.7
|%
|96,134
|77,478
|24.1
|%
|Total Hemco gold (oz)
|38,010
|32,079
|18.5
|%
|114,344
|96,126
|19.0
|%
|Total Hemco silver (oz)
|174,506
|98,023
|78.0
|%
|514,215
|241,910
|112.6
|%
|Consolidated - Nechí + Hemco
|Total gold produced (oz)
|62,565
|54,862
|14.0
|%
|181,466
|163,011
|11.3
|%
Table 2 - Gold and Silver Sales by Operation
|Operation / metric
|Q3 2026
|Q3 2025
|Change
|9M 2026
|9M 2025
|Change
|Nechí Property (Colombia)
|Gold sold (oz)
|23,146
|22,783
|1.6
|%
|65,537
|66,886
|(2.0
|%)
|Silver sold (oz)
|928
|2,097
|(55.8
|%)
|4,903
|6,241
|(21.4
|%)
|Hemco Property (Nicaragua)
|Gold - Industrial (oz)
|5,418
|5,578
|(2.9
|%)
|18,005
|18,647
|(3.4
|%)
|Gold - BMP (oz)
|32,717
|26,501
|23.5
|%
|95,229
|77,478
|22.9
|%
|Total Hemco gold (oz)
|38,135
|32,079
|18.9
|%
|113,233
|96,126
|17.8
|%
|Total Hemco silver (oz)
|210,380
|98,023
|114.6
|%
|518,849
|241,910
|114.5
|%
|Consolidated - Nechí + Hemco
|Total gold sold (oz)
|61,281
|54,862
|11.7
|%
|178,770
|163,011
|9.7
|%
|AuEq sold (oz)
|64,544
|56,108
|15.0
|%
|187,177
|165,861
|12.9
|%
Starting in Q3 2026, the Company expanded its reporting to provide separate production and sales figures. Table 1 shows gold and silver production and Table 2 presents sales of gold and silver, this breakdown was not undertaken in previous quarters.
Updated 2026 Production Guidance
Mineros is raising its full-year 2026 consolidated gold production guidance to 235,000 to 245,000 ounces, from 220,000 to 240,000 ounces. This is the second increase to 2026 guidance this year, following the July increase from 213,000–233,000 to 220,000–240,000 ounces. The revised range reflects the results of operational improvements at both properties. By property, guidance for the Nechí Property (Colombia) is revised to 87,000 to 93,000 ounces, from 83,000 to 93,000 ounces previously, and guidance for the Hemco Property (Nicaragua) is revised to 148,000 to 152,000 ounces, from 137,000 to 147,000 ounces previously.
Expected Release of Full Q3 2026 Financial Results
The financial and operating results reported in this news release are preliminary. Mineros will release its full Q3 2026 financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis, including final gold and silver revenue, realized prices and unit costs, on November 11, 2026. Readers are encouraged to review the complete financial disclosure once available.
About Mineros S.A.
Mineros is a leading Latin American gold producer headquartered in Medellín, Colombia. The Company benefits from a diversified asset portfolio, encompassing operating mines in Colombia and Nicaragua, alongside a pipeline of development and exploration projects located throughout the region, including the Porvenir development asset in Nicaragua, the La Pepa Project in Chile and the Tolima Project in Colombia.
With an operating history spanning over 50 years, Mineros is defined by a commitment to safety, sustainability, and disciplined capital allocation. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MSA) and the Colombia Stock Exchange (MINEROS), and trade on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol MNSAF.
For Further Information
Ann Wilkinson | Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (647) 496-3011 |...
Juan Camilo Obando | Director, Investor Relations
(+57) 604 266 5757 |...
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws, including the Company's revised 2026 gold production guidance and the fourth-quarter production levels assumed in that revision, ongoing expansion work at Hemco, future processing of ore stockpiles and subsequent gold sales, and expected benefits from operational improvements and capacity investments. Such information reflects management's expectations as of the date of this release and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.
These expectations assume continued operating availability, access to ore feed, execution of planned capacity improvements, and the availability of equipment, personnel and required permits. Relevant risks include equipment failures, delays in expansion work, changes in ore supply or metallurgical performance, commodity-price and cost fluctuations, and regulatory, labor or community-related disruptions. Additional risks are described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+.
Actual production may differ from guidance, and readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update this information.
_________________________
1 AuEq = gold equivalent ounces, calculated as gold ounces sold plus silver ounces sold multiplied by the average realized silver price per ounce sold, divided by the average realized gold price per ounce sold, for the applicable period. Figures may not sum precisely due to rounding.
2 Concentrates at Nechi: an internal project at pilot level developed to improve recovery rates, with implementation beginning in July.
3BMP = Bonanza Mining Partners.
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