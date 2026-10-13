Mineros Reports Strong Q3 2026 Gold Production Of 62,565 Ounces Raises Full-Year Guidance To 235,000-245,000 Ounces

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MEDELLÍN, Colombia, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA; BVC: MINEROS; OTCQX: MNSAF) (“ Mineros” or the“ Company”) reports gold and silver production and sales for the three months (“ Q3 2026”) and nine months (“ F9M 2026”) ended September 30, 2026. All metal volumes are stated in troy ounces, and percentage changes are measured against the corresponding periods of 2025 unless otherwise noted.

Daniel Henao, President and CEO, commented:“The growth recorded at Hemco and Nechí reflects sustained work to improve operating performance across the portfolio. At Hemco, we delivered higher gold output and built ore inventories for future processing as optimization and expansion work continued. At Nechí, improvements in gold recovery supported higher production. The consistency of these results gives us the confidence to raise our 2026 gold production guidance for the second time this year, to 235,000 to 245,000 ounces, while remaining focused on disciplined investment.” Q3 2026 Highlights

Consolidated gold production of 62,565 ounces in Q3 2026, up 14.0% year-over-year; F9M 2026 production of 181,466 ounces, up 11.3%. Gold sales of 61,281 ounces in Q3 2026 (+11.7%); gold equivalent (“AuEq”1) sales of 64,544 ounces (+15.0%). Hemco gold production of 38,010 ounces in Q3 2026, up 18.5%; F9M 2026 Hemco production of 114,344 ounces, up 19.0%. Nechí gold production of 24,555 ounces in Q3 2026, up 7.8%, due to improved gold recovery in the systems. Full-year 2026 gold production guidance raised to 235,000–245,000 ounces (from 220,000–240,000 ounces). By property, guidance for the Nechí Property (Colombia) is revised to 87,000–93,000 ounces (from 83,000–93,000 ounces), and guidance for the Hemco Property (Nicaragua) is revised to 148,000–152,000 ounces (from 137,000–147,000 ounces). Operational Review Hemco Property, Nicaragua Higher-grade ore, together with continued plant optimization and expansion work, underpinned Hemco's production growth. Gold production increased 18.5% to 38,010 ounces in Q3 2026, bringing F9M 2026 production to 114,344 ounces, up 19.0%.

At September 30, stockpiles totaled 121,864 metric tons containing approximately 18,856 ounces of gold, providing additional ore for future processing and subsequent gold sales.

Hemco gold sales increased 18.9% to 38,135 ounces, while silver sales increased 114.6% to 210,380 ounces. Nechí Property, Colombia

Improved gold recovery was the principal driver of Nechí's production growth in the quarter. Gold production increased 7.8% to 24,555 ounces in Q3 2026, compared with 22,783 ounces in Q3 2025. Nechí gold sales increased 1.6% to 23,146 ounces, trailing production growth as a result of the introduction of concentrate handling2, under which the Company had 1,585 ounces of Nechí gold in transit at September 30, 2026, pending sale. Table 1 - Gold and Silver Production by Operation

All volumes are in troy ounces (oz). 9M: nine months ended September 30. Changes compare 2026 with the corresponding 2025 period; parentheses indicate decreases.

Operation / metric Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change 9M 2026 9M 2025 Change Nechí Property (Colombia) Gold produced (oz) 24,555 22,783 7.8 % 67,122 66,886 0.4 % Silver produced (oz) 932 2,136 (56.4 %) 4,908 6,241 (21.4 %) Hemco Property (Nicaragua) Gold - Industrial (oz) 5,499 5,578 (1.4 %) 18,211 18,647 (2.3 %) Gold - BMP3(oz) 32,511 26,501 22.7 % 96,134 77,478 24.1 % Total Hemco gold (oz) 38,010 32,079 18.5 % 114,344 96,126 19.0 % Total Hemco silver (oz) 174,506 98,023 78.0 % 514,215 241,910 112.6 % Consolidated - Nechí + Hemco Total gold produced (oz) 62,565 54,862 14.0 % 181,466 163,011 11.3 %



Table 2 - Gold and Silver Sales by Operation

Operation / metric Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change 9M 2026 9M 2025 Change Nechí Property (Colombia) Gold sold (oz) 23,146 22,783 1.6 % 65,537 66,886 (2.0 %) Silver sold (oz) 928 2,097 (55.8 %) 4,903 6,241 (21.4 %) Hemco Property (Nicaragua) Gold - Industrial (oz) 5,418 5,578 (2.9 %) 18,005 18,647 (3.4 %) Gold - BMP (oz) 32,717 26,501 23.5 % 95,229 77,478 22.9 % Total Hemco gold (oz) 38,135 32,079 18.9 % 113,233 96,126 17.8 % Total Hemco silver (oz) 210,380 98,023 114.6 % 518,849 241,910 114.5 % Consolidated - Nechí + Hemco Total gold sold (oz) 61,281 54,862 11.7 % 178,770 163,011 9.7 % AuEq sold (oz) 64,544 56,108 15.0 % 187,177 165,861 12.9 %



Starting in Q3 2026, the Company expanded its reporting to provide separate production and sales figures. Table 1 shows gold and silver production and Table 2 presents sales of gold and silver, this breakdown was not undertaken in previous quarters.

Updated 2026 Production Guidance



Mineros is raising its full-year 2026 consolidated gold production guidance to 235,000 to 245,000 ounces, from 220,000 to 240,000 ounces. This is the second increase to 2026 guidance this year, following the July increase from 213,000–233,000 to 220,000–240,000 ounces. The revised range reflects the results of operational improvements at both properties. By property, guidance for the Nechí Property (Colombia) is revised to 87,000 to 93,000 ounces, from 83,000 to 93,000 ounces previously, and guidance for the Hemco Property (Nicaragua) is revised to 148,000 to 152,000 ounces, from 137,000 to 147,000 ounces previously.

Expected Release of Full Q3 2026 Financial Results



The financial and operating results reported in this news release are preliminary. Mineros will release its full Q3 2026 financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis, including final gold and silver revenue, realized prices and unit costs, on November 11, 2026. Readers are encouraged to review the complete financial disclosure once available.

About Mineros S.A.



Mineros is a leading Latin American gold producer headquartered in Medellín, Colombia. The Company benefits from a diversified asset portfolio, encompassing operating mines in Colombia and Nicaragua, alongside a pipeline of development and exploration projects located throughout the region, including the Porvenir development asset in Nicaragua, the La Pepa Project in Chile and the Tolima Project in Colombia.



With an operating history spanning over 50 years, Mineros is defined by a commitment to safety, sustainability, and disciplined capital allocation. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MSA) and the Colombia Stock Exchange (MINEROS), and trade on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol MNSAF.

For Further Information

Ann Wilkinson | Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (647) 496-3011 |...

Juan Camilo Obando | Director, Investor Relations

(+57) 604 266 5757 |...

Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws, including the Company's revised 2026 gold production guidance and the fourth-quarter production levels assumed in that revision, ongoing expansion work at Hemco, future processing of ore stockpiles and subsequent gold sales, and expected benefits from operational improvements and capacity investments. Such information reflects management's expectations as of the date of this release and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.



These expectations assume continued operating availability, access to ore feed, execution of planned capacity improvements, and the availability of equipment, personnel and required permits. Relevant risks include equipment failures, delays in expansion work, changes in ore supply or metallurgical performance, commodity-price and cost fluctuations, and regulatory, labor or community-related disruptions. Additional risks are described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+.



Actual production may differ from guidance, and readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update this information.

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1 AuEq = gold equivalent ounces, calculated as gold ounces sold plus silver ounces sold multiplied by the average realized silver price per ounce sold, divided by the average realized gold price per ounce sold, for the applicable period. Figures may not sum precisely due to rounding.

2 Concentrates at Nechi: an internal project at pilot level developed to improve recovery rates, with implementation beginning in July.

3BMP = Bonanza Mining Partners.