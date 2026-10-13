Lakeland Fire + Safety Awarded Public Order Protection Contract By The Scottish Police Authority

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award Extends the Company's United Kingdom Public Safety Reach Beyond Fire and Rescue into National Law Enforcement Procurement

Agreement Support Replacement Cycle and Replenishment Demand

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. ("Lakeland Fire + Safety" or "Lakeland") (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and firefighter protective equipment, today announced that its Jolly Scarpe brand has been awarded a contract by the Scottish Police Authority for the supply of shoulder and arm guards for public order applications. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The award follows a competitive tender process and became effective October 2, 2026, the date of the Scottish Police Authority's letter of acceptance, which was issued following the applicable standstill period. The agreement carries an initial fixed price two-year term and a one-year extension option.

Under the agreement, Jolly Scarpe will supply all-in-one protective kits providing shoulder and arm protection for public order and law enforcement operations. The products carry an expected service life that can support a replacement cycle and replenishment demand over the life of the agreement.

The Scottish Police Authority is the statutory body responsible for maintaining the police service in Scotland and is the contracting authority for Police Scotland, the country's national police service. Police Scotland reports approximately 23,000 officers and staff policing 28,168 square miles, approximately one third of the United Kingdom's landmass, through 13 local policing divisions supported by national specialist divisions.

“Law enforcement equipment is specified and trialed separately from the fire and rescue categories where most of our United Kingdom business sits today, and this award came through an open tender process,” said Jim Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lakeland Fire + Safety.“Jolly Scarpe is known to European customers for protective professional footwear, and winning an upper-body public order with a national police service shows we can compete across categories with customers.”

The award builds on recent work with European law enforcement and United Kingdom public safety agencies. In February 2026, Lakeland announced the delivery, in under 48 hours, of an urgent Jolly Scarpe footwear order from the Italian Ministry of the Interior Department of Public Security for police personnel assigned to security duties at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games. Earlier that month, the Company announced a multi-year contract to supply structural firefighting gloves to seven County Fire and Rescue Services in the United Kingdom, and in June 2026 it announced an intended award as one of seven suppliers under the National Fire Chiefs Council National Firefighter PPE Framework, covering structural turnout gear, hoods, gloves and boots.

Barry Phillips, Lakeland Chief Revenue Officer, added,“The United Kingdom has become one of our most active public sector markets, and police procurement demands the same requirements we already meet for fire services: certified products, documented trial performance, and the ability to hold pricing and lead times across a multi-year term.”

About Lakeland Fire + Safety

Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. In addition, we provide decontamination, repair and rental services that complement our fire services portfolio. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users across various industries, including integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high-tech electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, including fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mix of end-users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Commonwealth of Independent States (“CIS”) Region, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

For more information about Lakeland, please visit the Company's website at .

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains estimates, predictions, opinions, goals and other "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, references to the Company's predictions or expectations of future business or financial performance as well as its goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, business prospects, and management's expectations for earnings, revenues, expenses, inventory levels, capital levels, liquidity levels, or other future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations, including without limitation our expectations for the expansion of our ISP services network and the launch of the Watchmen Services brand. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address Lakeland's expectations of sources or uses for capital, or which express the Company's expectation for the future with respect to financial performance or operating strategies, can be identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described from time to time in press releases and Forms 8-K, registration statements, quarterly and annual reports and other reports and filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission or made by management. As a result, there can be no assurance that Lakeland's future results will not be materially different from those described herein as "believed," "projected," "planned," "intended," "anticipated," "can," "estimated" or "expected," or other words which reflect the current view of the Company with respect to future events. We caution readers that these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company hereby expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statement is based, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations

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MZ Group - MZ North America

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