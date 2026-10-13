High Roller Technologies Appoints Flip Pidot As Chief Business Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prediction markets entrepreneur brings more than 17 years of experience in market development, trading and commercial strategy

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies, Inc. (“High Roller” or the“Company”) (NYSE: ROLR), an online gaming and prediction markets company, today announced that Flip Pidot, CFA, has joined the Company as Chief Business Officer. In this newly created role, Pidot will lead business development and strategic partnerships for High Roller's prediction markets business, identifying opportunities to expand distribution, deepen industry relationships and support commercial growth. Reporting to CEO Seth Young, Pidot will work closely with the Company's product, technology and operations teams to translate market insights and partner relationships into a compelling experience for ROLR users.

“Flip has spent nearly two decades building, operating and trading prediction markets, with expertise spanning consumer platforms, institutional trading, event contract design and quantitative research,” said Seth Young, Chief Executive Officer of High Roller Technologies.“He understands what attracts participants, how well-designed markets work and what commercial partners need to succeed. That experience will be valuable as we bring ROLR to a broader audience, expand our partnerships and build a business positioned for sustained growth.”

“Prediction markets have reached a point where the quality of the customer experience and the strength of commercial relationships will increasingly determine which businesses succeed,” said Flip Pidot, Chief Business Officer.“High Roller has assembled an experienced team and a strong foundation for ROLR. I look forward to helping connect that platform with partners and participants, broaden its reach and build lasting value for the Company.”

About Flip Pidot

Pidot founded American Civics Exchange in 2008 to develop an institutional marketplace for political and event-based risk products. His subsequent ventures include The Super Market, a white label, self-serve prediction market platform; Polyoptions, which develops options and trading tools for prediction market participants; and ACE OTC, a marketplace for bespoke event futures serving institutions and high-net-worth individuals. In addition, his responsibilities at PredictIt included contract design, settlement rules and liquidity development, as well as quantitative research across political, macroeconomic, cryptocurrency and sports markets.

Pidot began his investment career at Boyar Asset Management and serves on the board of the Coalition for Political Forecasting. A CFA charterholder, he holds an MBA from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business and a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Notre Dame.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROLR) is a publicly traded online gaming and prediction markets company, known for its innovative casino brands High Roller and Fruta, and its prediction markets brand, ROLR. The Company delivers cutting-edge real-money consumer facing products that are intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 6,000 premium online casino games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies offers an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion-dollar iGaming industry. As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of market engagement through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence.

For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website and follow High Roller Technologies on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions, the commercial launch timing of the ROLRTM prediction markets platform. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the ability of the Company to successfully complete the closed beta on the anticipated timeline, risks related to platform stability, scalability and technical readiness, the regulatory environment applicable to prediction markets, the Company's ability to attract and retain platform users, and general market and economic conditions and such factors as discussed throughout Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Part I. Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors, of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact

Investor Relations

...

800-460-1039