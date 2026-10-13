Rocket Software Announces Acquisition Of Geniez AI To Accelerate Agentic AI For Mainframe Modernization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition brings specialized talent to Rocket, helping enterprises simplify operations, close the skills gap, and modernize mission-critical systems with confidence.

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Software, a global technology leader in modernization software, today announced it has acquired Geniez AI, a generative AI company that augments mainframe professionals with expert AI agents operating directly on the mainframe in every domain, monitoring live systems, diagnosing incidents, and executing agentic workflows using natural language.

The acquisition brings Geniez AI's technical leadership and team to Rocket Software, where they will help accelerate Rocket's AI initiatives, including new capabilities within Rocket® EVATM, the company's agentic AI platform for core systems. Together, Rocket Software and the Geniez AI team are working to shift the industry from traditional, expertise-intensive mainframe management to intelligent, AI-assisted operations that make core systems easier to understand, manage, and modernize.

“This is about continuing to transform what is possible on the mainframe,” said Milan Shetti, president and CEO of Rocket Software.“By bringing Geniez AI's specialized expertise into Rocket, we are accelerating our vision to help enterprises securely apply agentic AI to their systems with speed, confidence, and control.”

“Geniez AI was founded on the belief that GenAI-based business applications can fundamentally change how enterprises understand and operate their mainframe environments,” said Gil Peleg, CEO and co-founder of Geniez AI.“Joining Rocket gives us the scale, customer reach, and deep mainframe expertise to bring that vision to more organizations and help shape the next era of intelligent, mission-critical operations.”

The acquisition supports Rocket's strategy to help enterprises modernize core systems while safely extending agentic AI to the mission-critical workloads that run on them. By combining Rocket's mainframe expertise, global customer base, and modernization portfolio with Geniez AI's technical expertise, Rocket will further enhance its AI-driven capabilities by helping customers apply AI agents that can surface insights, support action, and automate mission-critical workflows with appropriate governance and control.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Rocket Software's ability to help enterprises move from manual, expertise-intensive mainframe operations to secure, AI-assisted modernization by:



Expanding specialized AI and mainframe talent: Bringing Geniez AI's technical leadership and engineering team into Rocket to help accelerate Rocket's AI strategy and the development of new EVA capabilities and advance agentic AI for core systems.

Accelerating Rocket's agentic AI roadmap: Adding frontline insight into how enterprises evaluate and adopt AI on the mainframe to help Rocket deliver new EVA capabilities with greater speed and focus.

Closing the mainframe skills gap: Helping enterprises turn institutional knowledge into actionable intelligence, so complex systems become more accessible to experienced teams and newer talent.

Reducing operational complexity: Supporting AI-assisted operations that help teams surface insights, take action, and automate mission-critical workflows with appropriate governance and control. Raising the standard for mission-critical modernization: Advancing a future where enterprises can modernize core systems with greater speed, resilience, security, and operational confidence.



To learn more about Rocket Software's AI and modernization solutions, click here.

About Rocket Software

Rocket Software is a global technology leader in modernization and a partner of choice that empowers the world's leading businesses on their IT and mainframe modernization journeys, spanning core systems to the cloud. Trusted by over 13,500 customers and 850 partners, and with more than 3,000 global employees, Rocket Software enables customers to maximize their data, applications, and infrastructure to deliver critical services that power our modern world. Rocket Software is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in the Boston area with centers of excellence strategically located throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Rocket Software is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity. Follow Rocket Software on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X or visit .

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