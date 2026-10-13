Cygnus Metals Limited: Kazakhstan Regulatory Approval Received

Capitalised terms in this announcement that are not otherwise defined have the meanings given to them in the Scheme Booklet dated 13 August 2026 (“Scheme Booklet ” ).

Receipt of Kazakhstan regulatory approval

Cygnus is pleased to announce that CAML has received the Kazakhstan regulatory approval required as a condition precedent to the Scheme. Cygnus anticipates that the remaining conditions precedent to the Scheme will be satisfied or waived (as applicable) at or immediately prior to the Second Court Hearing.

Second Court Hearing

The Second Court Hearing remains scheduled to take place at 2:15pm (AWST) on Wednesday, 14 October 2026 at the David Malcolm Justice Centre, 28 Barrack Street, Perth, Western Australia.

Indicative Timetable

It is expected that Cygnus will be suspended from trading on the TSXV from the close of trading on Wednesday, 14 October 2026 (EDT) and ASX from the close of trading on Thursday, 15 October 2026 (AWST). The key dates and times for implementation of the Scheme as set out in Cygnus' announcement dated 23 September 2026 are otherwise unchanged and are set out below.