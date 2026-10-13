Giftify Announces Conversion Of Restaurant To Membership-Based Model, Expanding Recurring Revenue Opportunity

Membership model is designed to create more value for diners, businesses, and restaurant partners

SCHAUMBURG, IL, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the“Company”), the owner and operator of CardCash.com and Restaurant.com, and a leader in the incentives and rewards industry, today announced that Restaurant.com, the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, is transitioning to a membership-based model beginning October 27, 2026. The new Restaurant.com Membership will offer consumers the choice of subscribing month-to-month or purchasing an annual membership, providing ongoing access to available restaurant deals rather than requiring diners to purchase offers individually.

The new model is designed to create greater value across Restaurant.com's marketplace. Members can use their subscription to access dining savings repeatedly, helping them realize substantially more value than under a one-deal-at-a-time model.

For Giftify, the transition represents an important evolution in Restaurant.com's revenue model, moving from individual transactions to an ongoing membership relationship. Membership subscriptions create the opportunity for the Company to:



build a larger base of recurring revenue;

improve revenue visibility;

increase the lifetime value of customer relationships; and position the model for attractive margins as the member base grows, given the digital nature of the membership offering.

The membership model is also designed to change how Restaurant.com grows. Each new member adds to a continuing base rather than a single sale. A larger, more engaged member base makes the marketplace more valuable to restaurant partners, and a stronger partner network makes membership more valuable to members. This reinforcing relationship among diners, businesses, and restaurants, supported by more predictable revenue, is how Giftify intends Restaurant.com to grow.

“Membership is an established model across digital consumer and food-delivery services. Restaurant.com is bringing that model to dining deals, and it is the next step in how we build the brand,” said Ketan Thakker, CEO at Giftify.“A continuing relationship with members gives us the opportunity to serve them better over time and to bring restaurants a more engaged audience. We are building Restaurant.com to grow on that foundation.”

Restaurant.com Membership is intended to benefit each of the company's core constituencies:



Diners receive ongoing access to dining savings through a flexible monthly or annual subscription.



Businesses purchasing Restaurant.com gift cards for incentives, loyalty programs, employee recognition, and customer promotions can offer recipients a benefit with meaningfully greater real-world value.

Restaurant partners gain exposure to a larger, more engaged audience of members, creating additional opportunities to drive visits and incremental foot traffic.



“Restaurant.com has long helped diners discover restaurants and save on great meals,” said Thomas Butt, CTO at Giftify.“The membership model makes that value continuous. Members can choose the plan that works for them and enjoy ongoing opportunities to dine, save, and discover participating restaurants.”

Restaurant.com Membership will be available beginning October 27, 2026.

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About Giftify, Inc.

Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com, Restaurant.com, and Takeout7.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales from over 1,100 retailers. Restaurant.com is the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, connecting digital consumers, businesses and communities by offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Takeout7 is a restaurant technology company offering comprehensive online ordering solutions and AI-powered digital marketing services.

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