Commure And Compassus Bring AI-Powered Referral Automation To Home-Based Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure, the AI-native enterprise healthcare platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Compassus, a leading national provider of integrated home-based care services, including home health, palliative care, home infusion and hospice services. Together, Commure and Compassus co-developed Commure Orchestrator, an AI-powered automation platform built through close collaboration between the two organizations. The result is now live across 79 Compassus programs in 19 states. It processes more than 500,000 referrals a year and has cut the time from referral to decision by 64%.

In home-based care, responding quickly often determines whether a patient can begin receiving care without a delay. But a single referral can run 60 to 80 pages across fax, portals and email, and the same referral goes to a dozen agencies at once. Manual intake is a prime example of the work tax plaguing American healthcare: skilled staff spend hours re-keying documents while patients wait for care.

Orchestrator pulls referrals from fax, payer portals (including Inovalon, UHC and Availity) and email into one interface. It triages them in real time and matches each one to available clinical capacity by geography and discipline. For Compassus and other home-based care organizations, that means:





Faster decisions: Referral decisions are now processed 64% faster.

Fewer missed referrals: Missed referrals fell 22% in the states where Orchestrator has been placed longest.

6% more admissions: Faster decisions help patients get from the hospital to home sooner.

Less manual work: Processing time dropped from about one hour to under 10 minutes. One platform: Teams work in a single, AI-native system instead of juggling multiple vendors.



Rapid rollout across a national network

Ahead of go-live, Compassus and Commure spent six months designing the intake processes and building the tool together and mapping real referral workflows before a single patient referral ran through the platform. Compassus went live in early 2026. Orchestrator now supports more than 1,400 team members connected to 8,500+ referring facilities and 2,500 insurance plans. In early user surveys, about 80% of team members reported high satisfaction with the platform.

“Our focus is getting patients home from the hospital and settled into care as soon as they're ready,” said Evan Kramer, Senior Vice President of Innovation and Operational Excellence at Compassus.“Before, a patient could spend extra time in a hospital bed while our team worked through 60 or 80 pages. Now our teams can respond to our health system partners in a fraction of the time, so patients can begin receiving care at home sooner.”

"For decades, the handoff to post-acute care has run on fax machines," said Dan Warner, President of Enterprise at Commure. "Compassus set out to replace them, working shoulder-to-shoulder with our Forward Deployed Engineering team to implement agents that handle the referral workflow fully autonomously. Health systems across the country face the same problem, and Orchestrator is built to solve it."

Commure Orchestrator is available today for enterprise deployment across any organization managing high volumes of inbound and outbound referrals in acute, inpatient, and post-acute care settings. Learn about Orchestrator and the work at Compassus.

About Commure

Commure is building the infrastructure of American healthcare. We provide the AI application layer for health systems and medical practices - spanning ambient documentation, revenue cycle management, call center agents, and an EHR - so providers get one trusted system of work instead of a dozen point tools. The company runs forward-deployed, embedding on the ground with health systems to help them craft an AI layer specific to their needs. Today, Commure is live in 500+ healthcare organizations, including two of the largest for-profit hospital systems in the country, with 500K+ users on the platform and 7% of American healthcare appointments running through it.

About Compassus

Compassus provides a continuum of integrated home-based services including home health, home care, home infusion, palliative and hospice care. Around 10,000 teammates and more than 300 programs across 33 states provide high-quality care and manage patients' advanced illnesses in partnership with health systems and long-term care partners. The Compassus Care for who I am culture reflects its unique care delivery model, which focuses on each person as an individual as well as a patient, to improve their quality of life in a meaningful way. Through its specialized MSO (management services organization) approach, Compassus delivers integrated clinical, operational, and administrative support that enables its partners to scale home-based care efficiently and sustainably. Learn more at compassus.com or follow @Compassus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram or TikTok.

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