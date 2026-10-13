Yooz Named A Leader In 2026 IDC Marketscape For AI-Enabled Accounts Payable Automation Software For Midmarket

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yooz, an AI-powered finance platform leader, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Accounts Payable Automation Software for Midmarket 2026 Vendor Assessment.

The 2026 IDC MarketScape evaluated 30 accounts payable automation vendors serving midmarket organizations. Vendors were assessed on their capabilities and strategies, including areas such as functional depth, integration capabilities, operational scalability, customer success and investment in AP-specific AI and automation.

The IDC MarketScape identified two key strengths for Yooz:



Finance-specific AI extends beyond document capture:“Yooz combines proprietary AI, machine learning, deterministic financial logic, and bounded generative AI across template-free document understanding, line-level PO matching, coding and allocation, fraud-risk detection, and natural-language search.” Deep AP automation delivered through an adaptable operating model:“Yooz combines configurable workflow orchestration, payment execution, vendor statement reconciliation, and broad ERP connectivity within a unified platform.”

“Finance teams are dealing with more complexity every year, from higher transaction volumes and more systems to tighter controls and greater expectations for what AI can actually deliver,” said Laurent Charpentier, CEO of Yooz.“Our focus has been on applying AI where it can make financial operations work better every day, while giving teams the flexibility to adapt as their businesses grow. We believe being named a Leader in this IDC MarketScape is an important recognition of the foundation we've built and where we're continuing to take the platform.”

Yooz has processed more than 300 million documents through its financial automation platform, which combines proprietary AI, flexible workflows and integrations with more than 250 ERP and financial management systems.

"Midmarket finance teams can't afford to trade governance for speed as they adopt generative and predictive AI," said Kevin Permenter, Research Director, Financial Applications, IDC. "The priority across accounts payable is finding tools that balance automated invoice capture and exception handling with embedded financial safeguards, an area where Yooz has focused its product capabilities."

Within its platform, Yooz offers AI-powered capabilities designed to reduce manual work and strengthen financial controls, including:



Intelligent invoice capture and extraction. Yooz uses proprietary AI to identify, extract and validate invoice data without predefined templates. Automatic Invoice Fetcher can retrieve invoices directly from more than 12,000 supported vendor portals, bringing documents into the AP workflow without manual downloads.

AI-driven line-level PO matching. Yooz applies AI at the individual invoice-line level to extract and match product codes, descriptions, quantities, unit prices and totals, surface discrepancies and help teams resolve exceptions more quickly. AI-powered fraud prevention. YoozProtect analyzes invoices, vendor data and transaction patterns for potential risk, including altered documents, unusual payment patterns and vendor data inconsistencies, allowing finance teams to identify issues before payment.



Yooz is continuing to build on these capabilities as part of its broader Lean Financial OperationsTM approach, embedding AI and automation into finance workflows to help teams operate with greater efficiency, control and visibility.

To learn more about Yooz's recognition and download an excerpt of the 2026 IDC MarketScape, visit .

Source: IDC, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Accounts Payable Automation Software for Midmarket 2026 Vendor Assessment, Doc #US54134326, September 2026.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Yooz

Yooz provides the smartest, safest, most powerful and easiest to use AI-powered financial process automation solution. It delivers unmatched savings, speed, and fraud protection to more than 7,000 customers and 600,000 users worldwide, enabling organizations to achieve Lean Financial OperationsTM and accelerate growth and profitability. Visit us at getyooz.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact Idea Grove...