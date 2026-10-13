Primech Holdings (Nasdaq: PMEC) To Present At LD Micro Main Event XX In Los Angeles Company Presentation On October 21, 2026 With One-On-One Investor Meetings October 19 To 21

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company executives to present Primech's recurring-revenue facilities services base and its robotics platform strategy, including HYTRON and the Primech Vision platform unveiled on October 1, 2026, to institutional and retail investors

Key Facts At-a-Glance



Who: Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), a Singapore-headquartered technology-driven facilities services and AI robotics group, represented by Company executives, at LD Micro Main Event XX, hosted by LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets.

What: A company presentation and one-on-one investor meetings on each of the conference's three days.

When: Presentation on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at 2:30 PM Pacific Time; the conference runs October 19 to 21, 2026.

Where: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, 11461 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California; live webcast at .

Why it matters: Direct investor access to Primech's two growth engines: a recurring-revenue facilities services business and a robotics platform strategy anchored by HYTRON, the Company's autonomous restroom-cleaning robot, and Primech Vision, the multi-robot coordination platform now piloting at the Company's Singapore headquarters. How much: US$78.0 million in revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026; approximately US$177.7 million in estimated contracted revenues for future fulfillment as of March 31, 2026; a US$5.78 million three-year integrated facility services contract announced September 17, 2026; 45 robots from the Primech fleet contracted for deployment under multi-year institutional contracts announced March 5, 2026.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) (“Primech” or the“Company”), a technology-driven facilities services and AI robotics group, today announced that Company executives will present at LD Micro Main Event XX, the 20th annual investor conference hosted by LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at 2:30 PM Pacific Time at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California. The presentation gives institutional and retail investors direct access to the two engines behind Primech's growth strategy: a recurring-revenue facilities services business that generated US$78.0 million in revenue in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, and a robotics platform strategy anchored by HYTRON, the Company's autonomous restroom-cleaning robot, and Primech Vision, the multi-robot coordination platform unveiled on October 1, 2026, which the Company expects to be primary drivers of long-term shareholder value.

Company executives will also hold one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference, which runs October 19 to 21, 2026. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at .

Presentation Details

Event: LD Micro Main Event XX

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Time: 2:30 PM Pacific Time

Presenters: Company executives

Format: Company presentation, with one-on-one investor meetings available October 19 to 21

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, 11461 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90049

Webcast:

Milestones to Be Presented

The presentation will cover Primech's evolution from an established Singapore facilities services operator into an AI robotics platform company. Milestones to be covered include:



Fiscal 2026 results: US$78.0 million in revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, up 4.9% from US$74.3 million in fiscal 2025, with facilities services accounting for 82.0% of revenue, as reported in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 29, 2026, with financial statements audited by Weinberg & Company, P.A.

Contracted revenue base: approximately US$177.7 million in estimated contracted revenues for future fulfillment as of March 31, 2026, as reported in the same Form 20-F.

Recent contract wins: a three-year integrated facility services contract with a financial services group in Asia valued at approximately S$7.36 million (US$5.78 million), announced September 17, 2026; approximately US$36.1 million in social services and public sector integrated facility services contracts, announced June 18, 2026; and an approximately US$24.8 million four-year cleaning services contract at one of Asia's largest aviation hubs, announced May 7, 2026.

Primech Vision: unveiled October 1, 2026, a centralized platform that connects robots, the workforce and facility monitoring systems within a unified operating environment, now piloting with HYTRON and delivery, reception and cleaning robots at the Company's Singapore headquarters, with live demonstrations for visiting customers from Asia, Europe and the United States beginning in October 2026.

Robotics deployment: the Company's first multi-year recurring-revenue HYTRON contract, a three-year leasing agreement at a high-traffic Singapore public sector facility announced May 15, 2026, and 45 robots from the Primech fleet contracted for deployment under multi-year institutional contracts announced March 5, 2026.

Robotics economics: labor accounted for approximately 85.1% of the Group's direct costs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, according to the Form 20-F, the cost line the Company's robotics strategy targets. Sustainability: 2026 LowCarbonSG Gold Leader recognition for subsidiary Primech A & P Pte. Ltd., announced October 8, 2026, following an approximately 17.5% year-on-year reduction in combined Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.



Management Commentary

“LD Micro brings together investors who are looking for the next generation of growth companies, and Primech is at that inflection point today,” said Ken Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Primech Holdings Limited.“We have built a facilities services business in Singapore that generated US$78.0 million in revenue in fiscal 2026 on a base of long-term institutional contracts, and we are building a robotics platform on top of it. Primech Vision is now piloting at our Singapore headquarters with HYTRON and a wider robot fleet, and we are hosting customers from Asia, Europe and the United States for live demonstrations this month. We look forward to showing investors how these two engines position Primech for growth and long-term shareholder value.”

About LD Micro Main Event XX

LD Micro Main Event XX, the 20th annual edition of the conference, takes place October 19 to 21, 2026 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. Registration opens at 2:00 PM Pacific Time on Monday, October 19, followed by keynote programming and a networking reception. Company presentations run from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM Pacific Time on Tuesday, October 20 and Wednesday, October 21, with more than 100 public companies presenting to and meeting privately with investors. The program concludes with the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty on the evening of October 21.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit . To present or register, contact ....

About Primech Holdings Limited

Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) is a Singapore-headquartered technology-driven facilities services and AI robotics group with operations in Singapore and Hong Kong. Through its subsidiaries, the Group provides cleaning, facilities maintenance, stewarding, waste management and pest control services to public and private sector clients.

Through its subsidiary Primech AI, the Group develops HYTRON, an autonomous restroom-cleaning robot that combines AI perception with robotic manipulation. The Group also operates HomeHelpy, a consumer home-services booking platform.

Primech Holdings was incorporated in 2020 and listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market in October 2023. For more information, visit investor.primechholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements regarding the Company's participation in LD Micro Main Event XX, the development, integration, testing and deployment of robotic solutions and the Primech Vision platform, the timing, scope and results of pilot programs and customer demonstrations, the commercialization of HYTRON, estimated contracted revenues for future fulfillment, adoption of technology-driven solutions, and future business strategies, growth and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and in its other filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations

Primech Holdings Limited

...

