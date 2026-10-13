Pope Leo XIV Enters Rome Hospital for Scheduled Lung Surgery
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV was admitted to Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome on Tuesday to undergo a planned surgical procedure to remove a nodule from his lung, according to the Vatican.
The operation was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon and was set to be performed by a specialized thoracic surgery team led by Professor Stefano Margaritora.
The Vatican confirmed the pope’s hospital admission in an announcement but did not provide additional details about the lung nodule or the procedure. Officials said an update on his condition and the outcome of the surgery would be released later in the evening.
The planned operation places the pope under the care of specialists at the Rome hospital, where further information about his medical condition is expected following the procedure.
The operation was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon and was set to be performed by a specialized thoracic surgery team led by Professor Stefano Margaritora.
The Vatican confirmed the pope’s hospital admission in an announcement but did not provide additional details about the lung nodule or the procedure. Officials said an update on his condition and the outcome of the surgery would be released later in the evening.
The planned operation places the pope under the care of specialists at the Rome hospital, where further information about his medical condition is expected following the procedure.
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