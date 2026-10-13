Rusty Taco Enters New Franchise Agreement Bringing Brand Into Bowlski's

Franchisees Craig and Jennifer Spivey sign two-unit deal for Texas and Colorado

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rusty Tacohas signed two new Franchise Agreements with Bowlski's, a family-owned and operated bowling center with iconic venue space, for locations in Texas and Colorado. Bowlski's owners Craig and Jennifer Spivey are the new Rusty Taco franchise partners bringing the brand to the retro entertainment venue.The Dallas location is slated to open in the historic Lakewood Theater (1825 Abrams Pkwy) later this year, followed by the Aspen Valley location early next year.“I've been looking for a great restaurant concept that we can feature at Bowlski's for some time,” said Craig Spivey.“Rusty Taco is a perfect fit for us, and we're excited to build up both brands together.”This is the first Rusty Taco location for Bowlski's, but Craig Spivey is no stranger to the brand. He first met founder Rusty Fenton in 2010 and reconnected with Rusty Taco in 2017 while working with US Foods, where the taco concept was one of his accounts. Over the years, Craig became a regular customer and fan of the brand. He and Jennifer opened their first bowling concept, Bowlounge, in 2013 before opening Bowlski's in Dallas, a family-owned entertainment venue featuring 10 lanes of bowling, food, and craft beer.“We are delighted to team up with Craig and his family to expand our presence in non-traditional spaces like Bowlski's,” said David Gonzalez, VP of Development for Gala Capital Partners, parent company of Rusty Taco.“Our brand was built on being a gathering place, and by joining forces with the Spiveys, we strengthen that commitment to bringing people together with our great tasting food and now in a fun entertainment space.”For more information, visitAbout Rusty TacoFounded in Dallas in 2010, Rusty Taco is a fast-casual neighborhood taco stand serving authentic street-style tacos made with fresh ingredients, bold flavors and made-to-order preparation. Inspired by founder Rusty Fenton's vision of bringing people together over simple, high-quality food, the brand has grown to 28 locations across multiple states while remaining committed to genuine hospitality and community connection. In addition to its signature tacos, Rusty Taco offers breakfast tacos, burritos, bowls, quesadillas, handcrafted margaritas, local beer and catering for gatherings of all sizes. By combining craveable food, an approachable atmosphere and a passion for bringing neighbors together, Rusty Taco has become a favorite destination for breakfast, lunch, dinner and celebrations. Learn more at RustyTaco.

Brianne Badenjki

Ink Link Marketing

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rusty Taco Enters New Franchise Agreement Bringing Brand Into Bowlski's News Provided By Ink Link Marketing October 13, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.