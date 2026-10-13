Move It Or Lose It Unveils New Brand And Expands Moving Services Into Nashville

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Hendersonville moving company introduces a new logo, colors and truck design as it grows its home and business moving services across Greater Nashville.

HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Move It or Lose It, a Hendersonville moving company that has served Middle Tennessee since 2014, today announced a refreshed brand identity and the expansion of its moving services into Greater Nashville, including Green Hills, Brentwood and the Burton Hills area.The new brand features an updated logo built around a baby blue and orange color palette, a new company mascot, and a redesigned truck wrap that customers will begin seeing on Middle Tennessee roads [starting DATE / in the coming weeks]. The company is also rolling out an updated website designed to make it quicker and easier for customers to request a free quote and book their move."We started this company in Hendersonville, and that's still who we are," said Taylor [Last Name], owner of Move It or Lose It. "The new look reflects how much our team has grown over the years, and it's the right time to bring the same careful, honest service our neighbors know us for to more families and businesses in Nashville."The rebrand comes as the company extends its reach beyond Sumner County. Move It or Lose It currently holds a 5.0-star rating on Google across more than 200 customer reviews, with customers frequently pointing to the crew's careful furniture wrapping, on-time arrivals and clear communication. The company is registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration under USDOT #3998791 and MC #1502302.Move It or Lose It offers a full range of residential and commercial moving services, including local moves, long-distance moving, office and commercial relocations, professional packing and unpacking, labor-only loading and unloading, and specialized piano moving. For long-distance moves, the company handles one customer's belongings at a time rather than combining loads, which helps keep delivery times predictable.In addition to Hendersonville and Gallatin, the company serves Nashville, Brentwood, Franklin, Belle Meade, Mt. Juliet, Lebanon, Murfreesboro and Knoxville, and handles moves across Tennessee and beyond. The team is available seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.Customers can request a free, no-obligation moving quote by calling (615) 239-7917 or visiting the company's website.About Move It or Lose ItMove It or Lose It is a licensed and insured moving company based at 154 Benjamin Lane in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Founded in 2014, the company provides local, long-distance, commercial, packing and piano moving services throughout Greater Nashville and Middle Tennessee, with a focus on transparent pricing, careful handling and personalized service.

Taylor Bunch

Move It or Lose It

+1 615-239-7917

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Move It or Lose It Unveils New Brand and Expands Moving Services Into Nashville News Provided By Rotate Digital October 13, 2026, 12:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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