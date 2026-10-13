Safaryar Holidays Launches Otelyar, A Hotel Booking Platform Run By An AI Team

Otelyar Hero

Otelyar AI Team

Otelyar

Turkish DMC brings its direct hotel contracts to travellers with 24/7 AI support in Turkish, English and Arabic and pay-later booking on refundable rates.

- Alper Tekin, Founder of Otelyar

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Safaryar Holidays, the Turkish destination management company (DMC), today announced from Dubai the launch of Otelyar (otelyar), a hotel booking platform that puts the company's direct hotel contracts in front of travellers - and runs its day-to-day operations with a dedicated team of AI agents.

Otelyar is available in Turkish, English and Arabic. It opens with Istanbul and is built to add destinations as Safaryar Holidays extends its inventory.



Direct contracts, not reseller rates. For years, Safaryar Holidays has negotiated hotel allotments directly as a DMC for tour operators and travel agencies. Otelyar brings that inventory to individual travellers under one consumer brand. Hotels under Safaryar's own contracts appear on the platform as“Otelyar Özel” and are ranked first, so guests see the rates the company negotiated itself.

Book now, pay later. On fully refundable rates, guests secure their room without paying on the day. Their card is charged 48 hours before the free-cancellation deadline - never earlier - and the guest can cancel free of charge until that moment. Prices are shown in six currencies (EUR, USD, GBP, TRY, AED, SAR), and cancellation deadlines are shown in the hotel's local time.

An AI team that works around the clock. Otelyar is operated by eight AI agents, each with a defined role, budget and limits:

. Defne, guest experience, answers chat and email 24/7 in Turkish, English and Arabic, verifies guests with a one-time code and handles booking questions and cancellations.

. Kerem, operations, follows every booking through to supplier confirmation and watches payments and deposits.

. Nora, editor and quality, tests the site every morning and reviews every published article before it goes live.

. Selin, Lina and Arda plan and write destination guides and hotel content from verified data and cited sources.

. Mert builds campaigns from real, recorded price drops, and Atlas reports to management every morning.

The agents present themselves as AI to every guest, and the whole team is introduced publicly at otelyar/en/team. A guest who asks for a person is given a direct phone number and email.

Safeguards built into the code, not the prompt. No AI agent can set an amount of money. Refunds are calculated from the hotel's live cancellation terms, cancellations require the guest's own confirmation, and campaign content cannot show a discount that is not backed by a real recorded price drop. Payments are processed by Stripe with advanced fraud screening.

For hotels, an official booking engine. Otelyar also powers booking on hotels' own websites. A single line of code adds live availability, room photos and Otelyar's secure checkout to a hotel's site, with the hotel's own colours. Partner hotels The Green Park Taksim, Istanbul Dora Hotel, Dora Pera Hotel, Tango Hotel Taksim and Tango Hotel Istanbul Harbiye are among the first to use it.

Otelyar is live now at otelyar.

Alper Tekin

Safaryar Holidays

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Safaryar Holidays Launches Otelyar, a Hotel Booking Platform Run by an AI Team News Provided By Solustiq Yazılım ve Yapay Zeka Teknolojileri Anonim Sirketi October 13, 2026, 12:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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